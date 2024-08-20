Bears vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Betting Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
The Chicago Bears are looking to close out a flawless preseason on Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has drawn a lot of comparisons to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the leadup to the regular season, but it’s unlikely either plays much – if at all – on Thursday night.
Chicago has outscored its opponents 60-9 in the last two weeks of the preseason while the Chiefs are 0-2 after playing a high-scoring game against Detroit Lions in Week 2.
Let’s dive into the odds, betting trends and my prediction for this Week 3 matchup.
Bears vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bears +1 (-125)
- Chiefs -1 (+105)
Moneyline
- Bears: -108
- Chiefs: -112
Total
- 32 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bears vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 22
- Time: 8:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Bears record: 3-0
- Chiefs record: 0-2
Bears vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- The Bears have have scored 60 points in their last two preseason games
- Under head coach Matt Eberflus, the Bears are 7-2 ATS and 7-2 SU in the preseason
- The Bears allowed just nine points over their first two preseason games
- The Chiefs combined for the most points (47) in Week 2 of the preseason
- The Chiefs are 46-49 straight up under head coach Andy Reid in the preseason
- The Chiefs have gone over 32 points in both of their preseason games
- The UNDER is 26-7 in the first 33 preseason games in 2024
Bears vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
I’m shocked to see the Bears set as underdogs in this game, especially with how dominant they’ve been over the first two games of the preseason.
Over the last three seasons, Eberflus has led the Bears to a 7-2 record straight up and against the spread in the preseason, and I expect that trend to continue on Thursday.
Kansas City has nothing to prove when it comes to its roster, as several veterans will likely rest up for the start of the regular season.
Meanwhile, there are some players on the Bears roster that could be fighting for a spot. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent also threw a pair of touchdowns last week, completing seven of his eight passes for 87 yards.
Bet on the Bears to take this game as an underdog.
Pick: Bears Moneyline (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.