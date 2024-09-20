SI

Bears vs. Colts Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3

Iain MacMillan

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking their first win of the season and will welcome the Chicago Bears to town in NFL Week 3 action.

You can find my best bet for this game, as well as my pick for the rest of the Week 3 slate, in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets.

In this article, I'm going to focus on touchdown scorers. There are two players who I'm betting on to find the end zone in this interconference showdown on Sunday. Let's take a look.

Bears vs. Colts Touchdown Bets

  • DJ Moore Anytime Touchdown (+170)
  • Michael Pittman Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+280)

DJ Moore Touchdown

Caleb Williams has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season, but when he does record his first, there's a great chance it's to DJ Moore. He has by far the most targets on the Bears this season with 18, hauling in 11 of them for 89 yards. He is the clear No. 1 target for the Bears this season, making him a solid bet to find the end zone at +170 odds.

Michael Pittman Jr. Touchdown

Michael Pittman Jr. hasn't scored a touchdown yet, but he has five more targets this season than any other player on the Colts. He has hauled in seven of those targets for 52 receiving yards.

It's only a matter of time before Pittman scores six points and at +280 odds, he's a great bet to do exactly that this Sunday against the Bears.

Iain MacMillan

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

