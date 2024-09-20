Bears vs. Colts Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking their first win of the season and will welcome the Chicago Bears to town in NFL Week 3 action.
In this article, I'm going to focus on touchdown scorers. There are two players who I'm betting on to find the end zone in this interconference showdown on Sunday. Let's take a look.
Bears vs. Colts Touchdown Bets
- DJ Moore Anytime Touchdown (+170)
- Michael Pittman Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+280)
DJ Moore Touchdown
Caleb Williams has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season, but when he does record his first, there's a great chance it's to DJ Moore. He has by far the most targets on the Bears this season with 18, hauling in 11 of them for 89 yards. He is the clear No. 1 target for the Bears this season, making him a solid bet to find the end zone at +170 odds.
Michael Pittman Jr. Touchdown
Michael Pittman Jr. hasn't scored a touchdown yet, but he has five more targets this season than any other player on the Colts. He has hauled in seven of those targets for 52 receiving yards.
It's only a matter of time before Pittman scores six points and at +280 odds, he's a great bet to do exactly that this Sunday against the Bears.
