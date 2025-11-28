Bears vs. Eagles Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Black Friday Game in Week 13
A major matchup for the NFC playoff picture takes place on Black Friday, as the Chicago Bears hit the road to play Jalen Hurts and the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Both of these teams enter this game at 8-3, but oddsmakers have the Eagles set as sizable favorites at home with a total of 44.5 points.
This could be a high-scoring game, as the Eagles have a ton of weapons on offense and the Bears have shown some promise in Caleb Williams’ second season. However, the Eagles have been inconsistent on offense, making it tough to pick the players that will find the end zone each week.
So, I’m going off the board with a few picks in this game and targeting two players at +200 or longer to find the end zone.
Plus, Eagles wideout A.J. Brown may be ready to break out after scoring in Week 12.
Here’s a full breakdown of each touchdown scorer picks for Friday’s NFL action.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bears vs. Eagles
- Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+380)
- Kyle Monangai Anytime TD (+220)
- A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+125)
Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+380)
Rookie tight end Colston Loveland has come on as of late for the Bears, catching three touchdown passes over the last four weeks. He found the end zone in Week 12 with a four-catch, 49-yard day, and I expect him to have a big day on Friday afternoon.
The Bears have not had a go-to receiver this season, as things have fluctuated from Rome Odunze to D.J. Moore to Loveland and others. So, why not take the rookie at +380 to find the end zone for the fourth time in his career?
He’s played at least 61.8 percent of the snaps in every game since Week 7 and has 29 targets during that stretch. He’s worth a look at this price on Friday.
Kyle Monangai Anytime TD (+220)
Rookie running back Kyle Monangai may be taking over the lead role for the Bears with D’Andre Swift struggling – and losing a fumble – in Week 12.
Monangai has found the end zone in three straight weeks and four of his last six games, yet he’s priced higher than Swift in this market. The rookie is the bigger of the two backs – which helps him around the goal line – and he played his second highest percentage of snaps (53.8 percent) in Week 12.
I wouldn’t be shocked if he finds the end zone against an Eagles defense that is allowing 4.3 yards per carry and has given up 12 rushing scores in 2025.
A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+125)
A.J. Brown appeared to get back in a rhythm in Week 12, catching eight of his 10 targets from Jalen Hurts for 110 yards and a score.
He’s now been targeted 21 times over the last two games, reeling in 15 receptions in the process. Prior to that, Brown had just 54 targets and 31 catches across eight games.
The Bears defense has been vulnerable through the air, allowing the third-most passing scores (22) in the NFL this season.
If Brown’s usage continues to grow in this offense, he’s a great bet at plus money on Friday.
