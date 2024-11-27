Bears vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thanksgiving Day in NFL Week 13
The Thanksgiving action in Week 13 kicks off in Detroit, as the Detroit Lions take a nine-game winning streak into their division matchup with the Chicago Bears.
Chicago’s offense has been rejuvenated since the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and Caleb Williams had one of his best games of the season in Week 12 in an overtime loss to Minnesota.
Meanwhile, the Lions keep dominating just about every team, relying on their two-headed backfield threat of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
Those two are elite targets to find the end zone each week, and they headline my anytime touchdown scorer picks for this first Thanksgiving game.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bears vs. Lions
- David Montgomery + Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime TD Parlay (+126)
- DJ Moore Anytime TD (+150)
David Montgomery + Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime TD Parlay (+126)
A little touchdown parlay for Thanksgiving Day? Why not!
Let’s break it down…
David Montgomery Anytime TD (-215)
David Montgomery has found the end zone in nine of his 11 games this season, scoring 11 times on the season and four times in the last three weeks.
The Lions should be able to run all over this Chicago defense, as it’s allowing 4.8 yards per carry and has already allowed 12 rushing scores through 12 weeks. Monty has at least eight carries in every game (his lowest carry total was last week but he left the game with an injury before returning).
It’s hard not to bet on Monty given how consistent he’s been this season.
Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime TD (-210)
Similar to Montgomery, second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been a touchdown machine in the 2024 season.
Gibbs has 11 scores on the season, finding the end zone in eight of his 11 games. He has scored three times in the last two weeks, including a two-touchdown game against Indianapolis.
The Bears run defense is beatable, but Gibbs is also a threat as a receiver, catching 26 passes for 265 yards and a score in the 2024 season.
Parlaying these two running backs – who have found the end zone in nearly every game – at +126 is a fun way to kick off the holiday action.
DJ Moore Anytime TD (+150)
The Bears’ passing game came alive against Minnesota in Week 12, and it may need to have a similar performance against the Lions in Week 13.
Detroit has gotten up big on just about everyone over this nine-game winning streak, and that means the Bears may have to play catch up in this one.
I’ll trust DJ Moore, who is coming off a seven-catch, 106-yard game (and a touchdown) against Minnesota. Moore scored for the first time since Week 5 on Sunday, but he’s been a steady target in this offense, racking up five or more targets in 10 of his 11 games.
On the season, Moore has 54 catches for 566 yards and four scores for Chicago.
