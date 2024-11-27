Bears vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets for Thanksgiving Day in NFL Week 13 (Fade Jared Goff?)
The Detroit Lions are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving when they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 13.
While the Lions have struggled on Thanksgiving in recent years, they’re on a nine-game winning streak this season and set as massive favorites in this game. If you’re not looking to lay the points with Detroit – or take the points with the Bears – there are other ways to bet on this game!
One of those ways is in the prop market, and there are a few players worth targeting in this divisional clash.
Here’s a breakdown of picks for Jared Goff, DJ Moore and more for the first of three Thanksgiving Day games.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bears vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jared Goff UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (+100)
- DJ Moore OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
- Jameson Williams OVER 46.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Jared Goff UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (+100)
Jared Goff has seven games with multiple touchdown passes and 20 touchdown passes overall this season, so why am I fading him on Thursday?
Well, Chicago has one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, ranking fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and it has allowed just nine total touchdown passes – the third-fewest in the NFL – this season.
Goff may end up throwing a touchdown, but I expect the Lions to primarily attack on the ground against a Chicago defense that is allowing 4.8 yards per carry this season. I’ll take the UNDER on Goff’s touchdown passes at even money.
DJ Moore OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
Since the Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, DJ Moore has been on fire, catching seven passes for 62 yards in Week 11 and seven passes for 106 yards and a score in Week 12.
The Bears could end up falling behind big in this game – especially since they’re double-digit underdogs – which would lead to Caleb Williams throwing the ball even more than usual.
Moore has 56 or more receiving yards in four games this season, and he should receive the targets necessary to clear this prop.
Jameson Williams OVER 46.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Detroit receiver Jameson Williams has appeared in nine games this season, and he’s cleared 46.5 receiving yards in seven of them.
Since returning from a suspension, Williams has been a major part of the Detroit offense, and I expect him to remain so against Chicago
Jameson Williams Stats Last 3 Games
- Week 10: 3 catches (5 targets), 53 yards
- Week 11: 4 catches (6 targets), 124 yards, touchdown
- Week 12: 5 catches (7 targets), 64 yards
Don’t sleep on Williams as a prop option this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.