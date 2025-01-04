Bears vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18
The Chicago Bears will end their 2024 campaign with a game against their divisional rivals, the Green Bay Packers.
Unlike many games in the NFL this week, this one has some meaning. If the Packers are able to win and the Commanders lose to the Cowboys, Green Bay will secure the No. 6 seed in the playoffs which will help them avoid the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening round.
In this article, we're talking player props. I'm going to break down my three favorites.
Bears vs. Packers Player Prop Bets
- Caleb Williams OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-109) via Caesars
- D'Andre Swift UNDER 47.5 Rush Yards (-120) via DraftKings
- Tucker Kraft Anytime Touchdown (+240) via Bet365
Caleb Williams OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-109)
Caleb Williams to throw an interception is my No. 9 ranked player prop for Week 18:
Caleb Williams has only thrown six interceptions this season, but I'm willing to bet he throws a seventh on Sunday. The Packers' secondary has been fantastic of late, ranking third in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA since Week 11, while also averaging 1.0 interceptions per game this season.
The Bears have been going down swinging this season and Williams has averaged 33 pass attempts per game in their last three outings. If that continues against the Packers, Green Bay is going to have plenty of opportunities to grab a pick.
D'Andre Swift UNDER 47.5 Rush Yards (-120)
There's little reason for the Bears to run the ball often in this game. In a meaningless Week 18 game, they likely want to get Caleb Williams as many reps as possible before heading into the offseason, which has been the case the last few weeks.
Meanwhile, when D'Andre Swift has gotten carries, he has produced little with them. He's averaging a measly 3.84 yards per carry this season and has gone over this number twice twice in his last six games.
Tucker Kraft Anytime Touchdown (+240)
Tucker is the most underrated pass-catcher on this Packers team, ranking second in receiving yards with 671 and leading the team in receiving touchdowns with seven. Despite that, he has +240 odds to score against a bad Bears defense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!