Bears vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Bet on Green Bay to Cover)
The Green Bay Packers are in the playoffs in the 2024 season, but they haven’t clinched their seed entering Week 18.
The current No. 7 seed (after losing to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17), the Packers could earn the No. 6 seed in the NFC with a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday and a loss by the Washington Commanders.
Washington is favored on the road against the Dallas Cowboys this week.
The Bears, who have dropped all seven of their road games this season, are coming off a terrible loss on Thursday Night Football in Week 17. Chicago scored just three points in that game, and it hasn’t won a single game since Oct. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Oddsmakers have favored the Packers by double-digits in this matchup, but should bettors lay the points with them?
Here’s my final score prediction for this matchup, which should help bettors choose a side – or total – to bet on in Week 18.
Bears vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bears +10 (-110)
- Packers -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears: +360
- Packers: -470
Total
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Bears have not won a game in over two months, and they’re just 1-5-1 against the spread on the road in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Packers are 4-2 against the spread as home favorites with an average scoring margin of +16.0 in those matchups.
Bears vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is buying the Packers in Week 18, and he shared why in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game, every week:
The Bears are a horrific team and things have only gotten worse since firing both their offensive coordinator and head coach. They now rank dead last amongst all teams in Net Yards per Play at -1.2.
Note that the Packers still have something to play for. If they win and the Commanders lose to the Packers, Green Bay will clinch the No. 6 seed which will result in them traveling to Tampa Bay or Los Angeles instead of Philadelphia, setting up a much easier game for them.
Don't let the Packers' loss to the Vikings scare you away, they're still one of the best teams in the NFL. They rank sixth in both EPA and opponent EPA since Week 11.
Since the Packers can avoid a matchup with a tough Philly team with a win and some help, I expect Jordan Love and company to come out firing in this matchup.
Plus, Chicago has been terrible against the spread on the road, so laying the points with the Packers shouldn't be a tough decision.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 24, Bears 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.