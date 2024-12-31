Bears vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Chicago bears and Green Bay Packers will face each other in NFL Week 18 action.
The Packers still have something to play for. If they beat the Bears and the Cowboys can beat the Commanders, Green Bay will be awarded the No. 6 seed. If not, they will be the No. 7 seed and have to head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the opening round of the playoffs.
That means they're going to be firing on all cylinders on Sunday. Let's dive into the latest odds and my best bet for this game.
Bears vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears +9.5 (-110)
- Packers -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears +310
- Packers -395
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-110)
- UNDER 40.5 (-110)
Bears vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Bears record: 4-12
- Packers record: 11-5
Bears vs. Packers Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Bears' last 10 games
- The Bears have lost 10 straight games
- Packers are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games vs. Bears
- Bears are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games played in January
- Packers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 13-4 in the Packers' last 17 games played in January
Bears vs. Packers Injury Reports
Bears Injury Report
- Tarvarius Moore, S - Questionable
- Teven Jenkins, G - Questionable
- Travis Homer, RB - Questionable
- Elijah Hicks, S - Questionable
Packers Injury Report
- Evan Williams, S - Questionable
- Christian Watson, WR - Questionable
- Quay Walker, LB - Questionable
- Andre Dillard, OT - Questionable
- Jaire Alexander, CB - Questionable
Bears vs. Packers Key Players to Watch
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams: It's been a rough year for the Bears rookie quarterback, but a strong performance in Week 18 will propel him into an important offseason ahead of his second year as a pro. One bright spot for the No. 1 overall pick is that he's thrown just six interceptions this season.
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love: The Packers' quarterback does a ton of things extremely well, but he has to improve his accuracy, completing just 63.2% of passes this season. Let's see if he can get hot in the playoffs like he did last year.
Bears vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Packers on Sunday:
The Bears are a horrific team and things have only gotten worse since firing both their offensive coordinator and head coach. They now rank dead last amongst all teams in Net Yards per Play at -1.2.
Note that the Packers still have something to play for. If they win and the Commanders lose to the Packers, Green Bay will clinch the No. 6 seed which will result in them traveling to Tampa Bay or Los Angeles instead of Philadelphia, setting up a much easier game for them.
Don't let the Packers' loss to the Vikings scare you away, they're still one of the best teams in the NFL. They rank sixth in both EPA and opponent EPA since Week 11.
Pick: Packers -9.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!