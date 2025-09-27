Bears vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Bet Odunze to Score)
The Chicago Bears are coming off a big win against Dallas and now head to Nevada to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.
The Bears have now scored 76 points through three games, while the Raiders had at least 20 points in two of their three contests. There should be plenty of props worth targeting here in a Week 4 matchup.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Bears vs. Raiders on Sunday, September 28.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bears vs. Raiders
- Rome Odunze Anytime Touchdown (+145 at DraftKings)
- Jakobi Meyers OVER 22.5 Longest Reception (-115 at DraftKings)
- Daniel Carlson UNDER 2.5 Extra Points (-145 at BetMGM)
Rome Odunze Anytime Touchdown (+145 at DraftKings)
Sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze already has more receiving touchdowns in three games this year than he did during his rookie season with the Bears. He’s been Caleb Williams’ favorite target this season, looking the wideout’s way 27 times – nine times in Week 1, 11 in Week 2, and seven times last week.
Odunze has scored his four touchdowns from a variety of distances as well. He has touchdowns of 1, 28, 6, and 35 yards this season.
The Raiders have allowed a touchdown to a wide receiver in each game this season. It was DeMario Douglas in Week 1, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston in Week 2, and then Luke McCaffrey in Week 3.
Williams and Odunze have great chemistry right now and should keep that going in Las Vegas.
Jakobi Meyers Over 22.5 Longest Reception (-115 at DraftKings)
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has proven to be a great deep threat for the Raiders. He’s had a catch of over 23 yards in every game this season, recording catches of 24, 25, and 45 yards in his first three weeks.
This isn’t anything unusual for Meyers. The wideout finished last season with a catch of Over 22.5 yards in three straight games and five of his last seven contests. He’s picked up right where he left off last year.
The Bears are susceptible to the deep ball this season. Jalen Nailor caught a 28-yard pass in Week 1, all three of Jameson Williams (64 yards), Amon-Ra St. Brown (34), and Isaac TeSlaa (29) went over this mark in Week 2, and both KaVontae Turpin (37) and George Pickens (24) did so last week.
I expect those trends to continue as the Raiders look to keep Meyers active in the passing game.
Daniel Carlson UNDER 2.5 Extra Points (-145 at BetMGM)
This is essentially a bet fading the Raiders offense – an offense that has only scored five touchdowns in three games. Carlson didn’t even attempt an extra point on two of them, though, as the Raiders failed to climb out of a huge deficit in Washington.
Carlson has yet to kick more than two extra points this season, and he only had three extra points in one game last year for the Raiders. Even going back to the 2023 season, Carlson only had three or more extra points in three of 17 contests. So that’s 33 of 37 games in the last two-plus seasons with Under 2.5 extra points.
