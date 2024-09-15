Bears vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 2
The AFC South Champion Houston Texans will host the Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football.
Two young quarterbacks headline this matchup: reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, CJ Stroud, and the 2024 first-overall draft pick, Caleb Williams.
The game total is 45.5, and the Texans are favored by -6.5.
If you want to wager on some players in this game, here are my favorite props to target on Sunday night. Each bet is listed with the best odds I found when writing this article. As markets change, be sure to shop around when placing your wagers.
Bears vs. Texans Best Player Props for NFL Week 2
Joe Mixon over 67.5 rushing yards (-105) At DraftKings
We saw Mixon gash the Colts' defense in his Texans debut, carrying the ball 30 times for 159 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown while also catching all three of his targets for 19 yards.
Houston will look to keep him going vs. a Bears defense that allowed 103 rushing yards and 5.15 yards per carry to Titans runners in Week 1. The Texans being favored by -6.5 signals that the game script will also favor him.
Tank Dell over 51.5 receiving yards (-113) at Caesars Sportsbook and
Tank Dell TD (+220) at FanDuel
I’m high on Dell this week after encouraging signs of his involvement in Week 1. Dell ran 34 routes in Week 1 -- one more than Nico Collins and one fewer than Stefon Diggs -- and his aDOT (average depth of target) was 16.6, which led all Texans receivers.
His seven targets were second only to Collins’s eight. Dell finished last Sunday with just 40 yards and three catches, but I expect more from Dell this week as Nico Collins will be dealing with Chicago CB Jaylon Johnson.
The +210 payout for his touchdown is also appealing. Dell had seven touchdowns in just 11 games last season.
D’Andre Swift under 45.5 rushing yards (-115) and
D’Andre Swift over 2.5 catches (+125) at DraftKings
The Texans allowed just 48 yards and 3.0 yards per attempt to Jonathan Taylor on Sunday. Swift rushed just 10 times for 30 yards vs. Tennessee in Week 1, for an average of 3.0 yards per attempt.
The game script should not favor Chicago's run game, which will use a committee that includes Travis Homer and Khalil Herbert.
This catch prop is a bolder pick.
The Colts didn’t target Jonathan Taylor in Week 1, so we have no matchup stats from 2024 to reference. However, in 2023, The Texans allowed 82 catches to opposing runners for an average of nearly five per game, and runners had a 78.8% catch rate.
Between the game script and Williams potentially needing to dump off the ball, Swift should be used in the short passing game.
