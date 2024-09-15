Bears vs. Texans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Trust CJ Stroud on Sunday Night)
Two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, as CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans host No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
Williams struggled in his NFL debut, throwing for less than 100 yards on 29 pass attempts, but the Bears ended up riding their defense to a win over the Tennessee Titans.
Meanwhile, Houston saw its new veterans – Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon – combine for three scores in a hard-fought win over Indianapolis.
Oddsmakers are giving the Texans a major edge in this matchup based on the odds, and we’re going to use those odds – and latest analysis – to predict the final score of this matchup on Sunday Night Football.
Bears vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bears +6.5 (-110)
- Texans -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears: +235
- Texans: -290
Total
- 45 (Over -112/Under -108)
Despite winning last week and covering the spread, the Bears find themselves as sizable underdogs on the road against a Houston team that won – but did not cover – as a road favorite.
Bears vs. Texans Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan doesn’t appear to be too high on the Bears, and he outlined in his Road to 272 (where he bets every game of the NFL season) why he’s laying the points with Houston tonight:
Despite losing the bet, I felt I handicapped the Titans vs. Bears game perfectly in Week 1. The Bears are going to start the season slow as their offense learns the scheme and begins to gel with each other. There are too many new pieces in this Bears offense all playing under a new offensive coordinator to expect them to be competent early in the season. They averaged 2.8 yards per play, by far the fewest amongst all teams in the opening week.
Therefore, I won't hesitate to lay the 6.5 points with the Texans at home on Sunday Night Football. The Texans defense still has some questions, most notably with them allowing the Colts to connect on several deep shots, but as a whole Houston looked like the team we all expected them to be this season.
Now's not the time to start betting on the Bears. Continue to fade them until markets properly adjust to their slow start to the season.
Maybe Williams will look better in his second NFL start, but CJ Stroud isn’t going to make the game-changing mistakes that Will Levis did for Tennessee.
I’ll agree with MacMillan and pick the Texans to win this game going away.
Final Score Prediction: Texans 24, Bears 16
