Bears vs. Vikings Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 15
An NFC North showdown is on tap for the first of two Monday Night Football games to wrap up Week 15 action.
Touchdown bets and prime-time football games go together like peanut butter and jelly so in this article, I'm going to break down three players I'm betting on to find the end zone in this Bears vs. Vikings matchup.
Bears vs. Vikings Touchdown Bets
- Aaron Jones Touchdown (-115)
- Keenan Allen Touchdown (+220)
- Jalen Nailor Touchdown (+600)
Aaron Jones Touchdown (-115)
-115 odds may not be exciting, but that doesn't mean there's not value at this price. Aaron Jones is a main focal point of the Vikings offense and now he has a favorable matchup against a Bears defense that has struggled to stop the run this season. They've allowed 4.8 yards per carry, which ranks 28th in the NFL.
I'd be surprised if Jones doesn't find the end zone, barring an injury.
Keenan Allen Touchdown (+220)
Keenan Allen has been a consistent red zone target for Caleb Williams in recent weeks, having caught a combined three touchdown receptions in their last three games. He has also seen 8+ targets in three of the Bears last four games.
At +220 odds, he presents plenty of value to score once again in Week 15.
Jalen Nailor Touchdown (+600)
Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison both have seven touchdowns each this season, but it's Jalen Nailor who's third on the team in touchdown receptions in 2024 with five. He's become a touchdown machine for this Vikings offense which makes sense when you consider opposing defenses are likely locking in on the more high-profile weapons in the red zone.
At 6-1 odds, Nailor is a fantastic dark horse scoring option on Monday night.
