Bears vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 15 (Aaron Jones Poised for Big Game)
The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will throw down in a pivotal NFC North matchup on Monday night. The Bears will look to play spoiler as Minnesota remains in the hunt for both the division title and the No. 1 seed in the conference.
I have three player props locked in for this prime time showdown. Let's dive into them.
Bears vs. Vikings Player Prop Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Aaron Jones OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-113)
- D'Andre Swift UNDER 49.5 Rush Yards (-113)
- Justin Jefferson Longest Reception OVER 26.5 Yards (-108)
Aaron Jones OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-113)
Aaron Jones and the Vikings' rush attack have a favorable matchup ahead of them in the Bears' defense. Chicago has allowed 4.8 yards per carry this season which is the fifth-highest mark in the NFL. They're also 19th in opponent rush success rate and 27th in opponent rush EPA.
Jones torched the Vikings for 106 yards on 22 carries in Week 12. I expect a similar performance by him on Monday night.
D'Andre Swift UNDER 49.5 Rush Yards (-113)
The Vikings' run defense has been the best in the NFL this season. They're first in opponent rush EPA, second in opponent rush success rate, and fourth in opponent yards per carry allowing just 3.9 yards per rush.
That's going to lead to a tough matchup for D'Andre Swift, who hasn't gone over 40 yards rushing in three straight games including totaling just 30 yards against Minnesota just a few short weeks ago.
Justin Jefferson Longest Reception OVER 26.5 Yards (-108)
The Bears' secondary has overall been the strength of their defense, but they've had issues allowing chunk passing plays. They have allowed 47 plays for 20+ yards through the air, which is the fifth-most in the NFL. That should set up the Vikings star receiver, Justin Jefferson, to have a big performance.
Jefferson has recorded a reception of 27+ yards in three of his last four games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!