Bears vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 15
The Vikings postseason pursuit continues on Monday Night Football at home against a struggling division foe.
While the Chicago Bears have given teams trouble at times this season, including taking the Vikings to overtime a few weeks back, the team is trending towards missing the postseason in Caleb Williams’ rookie campaign. The team is in Minnesota on Monday Night Football to face an elite Vikings defense that has been maximizing its offense around quarterback Sam Darnold.
Can Minnesota take care of business at home and stay competitive with the Detroit Lions for the top of the NFC?
Here’s the updated odds and our final score prediction.
Bears vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bears: +7 (-120)
- Vikings: -7 (-102)
Moneyline
- Bears: +270
- Vikings: -335
Total: 44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bears vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
While the Bears have had times of competitiveness, the team ranks incredibly poorly across the season. The Vikings are rightfully laying a big number at home, especially when looking back at the overtime matchup between these two teams in Week 12.
Here’s what our NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan had to say about that game and the Bears season as a whole in his weekly column “Road to 272.”
The Bears are downright abysmal and even they were immune to the usual bump teams get when they fire their head coach. They're now dead last in the league in Net Yards per Play (-1.4) which is -0.4 worse than the next worst team. They've been even worse in that metric lately, sporting a Net Yards per Play of -2.0 over their last three games.
The Bears were able to take the Vikings to overtime in their previous meeting but let's remember the Vikings outgained Chicago 7.0 to 5.5 yards per play. If a similar result occurs in Week 15, the Vikings will likely win and cover this 6.5-point spread.
Minnesota is one of the best teams in football and the Bears are among the worst. Don’t be shy, lay it with the home favorite.
Final Score Prediction: Vikings 30, Bears 13
