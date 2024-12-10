Bears vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15 (Trust Minnesota)
The Minnesota Vikings have been the biggest surprise of the 2024 NFL season, starting 11-2 and firmly positioning themselves in the playoff picture in the NFC.
Now, the Vikings are seven-point favorites at home in Week 15 on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.
These two squads had very different Week 14s, as the Vikings blew out their former quarterback – Kirk Cousins – and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday while the Bears dropped their seventh game in a row.
Chicago has yet to win a game on the road this season (0-6), and now it is trying to get its offense on track after scoring just 13 points in a 38-13 loss to San Francisco in Week 14. With Matt Eberflus and Shane Waldron both already fired, the Bears are in a lost season that needs a regime change in the offseason.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, betting trends and my prediction for this NFC North clash.
Bears vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bears +7 (-110)
- Vikings -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears: +260
- Vikings: -325
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bears vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 16
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN+
- Bears record: 4-9
- Vikings record: 11-2
Bears vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- The Vikings are 8-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The Bears are 6-5-2 against the spread this season.
- Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
- The Bears are 1-4-1 against the spread as road underdogs.
- The Bears have yet to win a road game (0-6) this season.
- The UNDER is 8-5 in Minnesota’s game this season.
- The UNDER is 8-5 in the Bears’ games this season.
Bears vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Bears Injury Report
- Travis Homer – questionable
- DeAndre Carter – questionable
- Roschon Johnson – questionable
- Larry Borom – questionable
- Ryan Bates – questionable
- Elijah Hicks – questionable
- Ameer Speed – questionable
- Tyler Scott – questionable
- Dominique Robinson – questionable
Vikings Injury Report
- Stephon Gilmore – questionable
- Levi Drake Rodriguez – questionable
- Dan Feeney – questionable
- Pat Jones II – questionable
- Walter Rouse – questionable
- Brett Rypien – questionable
Bears vs. Vikings Key Players to Watch
Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze: In his first meeting against Minnesota, Odunze had five catches (on 10 targets) for 39 yards. However, he’s coming off a two-touchdown game in Week 14 and has been one of the most targeted receivers in this offense, getting at least five looks in seven straight games. Don’t sleep on him having a big game if the Bears fall behind.
Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold: Over the last four weeks, Sam Darnold has thrown 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions, including a five-score performance in Week 14 against Atlanta. Earlier this season he threw for 330 yards and two scores in an overtime win against the Bears.
Bears vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
Chicago has been awful on the road all season long, and I can’t trust it against this Minnesota team that is rolling under Darnold.
Chicago ranks 10th in the league in EPA/Play on defense, but the offense has been the big issue, ranking 25th in the NFL in EPA/Play and dead last in yards per play. That isn’t going to get much better against a Vikings defense that is third in the NFL in EPA/Play.
Not only have the Bears struggled on the road (0-6 straight up), but they aren’t even covering the spread at a high rate – 1-4-1 ATS. Their only cover came on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions, and they needed a goal-line fumble and a few stalled drives to stay around for a backdoor cover.
I don’t see the Bears turning things around against a Minnesota team that is rolling and still in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Pick: Vikings -7 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.