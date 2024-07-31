Belgium vs. Team USA Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Group C
The United States women’s basketball team dominated Japan – the silver medal winner in the 2020 Olympics – in its pool play opener, scoring 102 points behind big games from A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.
Team USA is widely expected to take home the gold in women’s basketball, but it still needs to win the games to get there, including Thursday’s matchup with Belgium.
Belgium dropped its opening pool play matchup against Germany and Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally, scoring just 69 points in the matchup.
As expected, Team USA is favored by 23 points in this game after winning by 26 earlier this week.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Group C matchup.
Belgium vs. Team USA Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Belgium +23 (-112)
- Team USA -23 (-108)
Moneyline
- Belgium: +1300
- Team USA: -2800
Total
- 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Belgium vs. Team USA How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 1
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pierre Mauroy Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Belgium record: 0-1
- Team USA record: 1-0
Belgium vs. Team USA Key Players to Watch
Belgium
Emma Meesseman: Belgium has a center that will attempt to go toe-to-toe with A’ja Wilson, Brittney Griner and others on Thursday. Meeseman had a dominant showing in a loss to Germany, scoring 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, but she only grabbed two rebounds. Belgium may need more on the glass to cover in this one.
Team USA
A’ja Wilson: If there was a question about whether or not A’ja Wilson is the best player in the world, it was answered in the Team USA opening pool play win over Japan. Wilson had 24 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 26 minutes, teaming up with Breanna Stewart (22 points) to dominate in the frontcourt. She’s going to be tough to stop all summer.
Belgium vs. Team USA Prediction and Pick
This may sound crazy, but the Americans haven’t come close to hitting their ceiling in these Olympics, and they blew out a Japan team that should compete for a medal by 26.
Team USA shot just 4-for-20 from beyond the arc against Japan, yet it still found a way to score 102 points and easily cover the spread.
Now, I expect it to dominate Belgium, who struggled against a Germany team that doesn’t feature nearly as much WNBA talent as Team USA.
One thing to note in pool play is that point differential is used as a tiebreaker, so there is no reason for the Americans to sit everyone for an extended period in a blowout. Instead, the Americans should be looking to win in a blowout to guarantee themselves the highest seed in the knockout stage.
I expect that to be the case against Belgium, who was destroyed on the glass by Germany (37-27) in its opener. Wilson, Stewart and others should have no problem controlling the glass – and the game – on Thursday.
Pick: USA -23 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
