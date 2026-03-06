Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Prediction, Odds for ASUN Championship Quarterfinal

The Bellarmine Knights advanced to the quarterfinals of the ASUN Championship with a three-point win over Jacksonville, but they are now underdogs against the Central Arkansas Bears on Friday afternoon.

Central Arkansas is 20-11 this season, and was impressive in conference play, going 15-3 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine was one of three teams to beat the Bears in conference play, winning by six at home before losing to them on the road.

The Knights, despite being under .500 this season, are frisky in this conference tournament. They also beat Austin Peay (15-3 in conference play) right before the end of the regular season, and they feature on the better offenses in the country.

After the win over Jacksonville, Bellarmine is fifth in the country in effective field goal percentage and 12th in 3-point percentage. Can it pull off an upset in this quarterfinal matchup?

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this ASUN tournament game.

Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Bellarmine +5.5 (-105)

Central Arkansas -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bellarmine: +184

Central Arkansas: -225

Total

158.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Bellarmine record: 13-18

Central Arkansas record: 20-11

Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Key Player to Watch

Camren Hunter, Guard, Central Arkansas

Senior guard Camren Hunter has put together a pair of strong showings against the Knights this season, averaging 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in two meetings with them.

He had 18 in the win over the Knights the last time these teams met, and he leads the Bears in points per game (18.0). Hunter has been on a hot stretch scoring the ball, putting up 20 or more points in four straight games, including 30-point performances against Stetson and Queens.

Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Prediction and Pick

Central Arkansas certainly has the offensive firepower to compete with the Knights, especially since Bellarmine ranks 365th in the country in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.

However, the Bears don’t shoot the 3-ball nearly as well as the Knights, knocking down just 34.9 percent of their attempts despite ranking 19th in the country in 3-point rate this season.

It’s interesting that Bellarmine’s offense has been good enough to beat the top two teams in the ASUN this season even though the team has struggled overall. By trusting the Knights in any bet, you’re betting on a shootout.

Still, the Knights are 14-6-1 against the spread as underdogs this season, and I can’t look past their insane shooting when it comes to this matchup. The Knights would need a miracle turnaround on defense to win the ASUN, but it’s hard not to like them getting points given how easily they score the rock.

Pick: Bellarmine +5.5 (-105 at FanDuel)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

