Ben Shelton vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Second Round

American Ben Shelton survived a bit of a scare in the first round of the U.S. Open, winning three straight sets (after losing 1-6 in the first one) to advance to the second round for the fourth year in a row.

Shelton is the No. 8-ranked player in this year’s tournament, and he’s favored once again in Round 2 against Hubert Hurkacz.

It took Hurkacz four sets as well to advance to the second round, which he’s now done in seven of his eight appearances at the U.S. Open. That’s pretty consistent, but Hurkacz has never made it past the second round at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

So, it makes sense that Shelton – a semifinalist in this tournament earlier in his career – is expected to advance to the third round in this match. Shelton has been bounced in the third round in each of the last two years, and he’s coming off some down showings in Grand Slams after a quarterfinal appearance in the 2026 Australian Open.

Here’s how oddsmakers view his chances of advancing against Hurkacz in Round 2.

Ben Shelton vs. Hubert Hurkacz Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Ben Shelton: -238

Hubert Hurkacz: +183

Total

41.5 (Over -125/Under -120)

Ben Shelton vs. Hubert Hurkacz How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Ben Shelton vs. Hubert Hurkacz History and U.S. Open Performance

This is the first-ever meeting between Shelton and Hurkacz.

Ben Shelton

Shelton is in the top five in the odds to win the U.S. Open after disappointing showings at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, but the American’s elite serving ability makes him a tough out on hard courts.

Shelton was bounced in the third-round of the U.S. Open last year, but he did make the semifinals back in 2023. This year, he picked up a win in four sets against Tallon Griekspoor, bouncing back after dropping the first set.

The American did win the National Bank Open after his Wimbledon exit, but he was bounced in his first round match at the Cincinnati Open. This year, Shelton has just one quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam, and he’s a rather small favorite in this match considering his high ranking.

Hubert Hurkacz

This is the eighth time that Hurkacz has participated in the U.S. Open, and he’s back in the second round for the seventh time. The problem?

He’s never made it out of this round in his U.S. Open showings.

Hurkacz won his first-round match in four sets, and he’s looking to build on a strong showing at Wimbledon, where he reached the fourth round.

Ben Shelton vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Pick

Shelton rebounded from a terrible first set in the first round to win, and he’s favored to stay alive in the U.S. Open, where he was a semifinalist in 2023.

This year, Shelton is 19-6 on hard surfaces, and there’s no doubt that he’s been better in that setting than any other in his career. Shelton has won 64.3 percent of his matches on hard surfaces, which is six percent higher than his winning percentage on grass and 10 percent higher than on clay.

Hurkacz has never made it out of the second round at the U.S. Open and his fourth-round showing at Wimbledon was the first time he made it out of the second round at a Grand Slam since the 2024 U.S. Open.

So, I think Shelton may be a little undervalued in this second-round match.

It’s not a fun price, but I’m going to take Shelton to win on the moneyline and advance to the third round.

Pick: Shelton Moneyline (-238 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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