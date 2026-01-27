Ben Shelton vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner has won back-to-back Australian Opens, and he's well on his way to returning to the final for the fourth straight year.

Standing in his way in the quarter-final is Ben Shelton, who's looking to make it to the semi-final at this tournament for the second year in a row.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this quarterfinal showdown.

Ben Shelton vs. Jannik Sinner Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Ben Shelton +1180

Jannik Sinner -1800

Total

OVER 33.5 Games (-125)

UNDER 33.5 Games (-120)

Ben Shelton vs. Jannik Sinner How to Watch

Date: January 28

Time: TBD

How to Watch (TV): TBD

Ben Shelton vs. Jannik Sinner: History and How They Got Here

Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton have faced each other nine times in their career. Shelton won the first meeting between them back in 2003 at the ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai, but Sinner has since won eight straight against the American. The last time they met was in the Round Robin portion of the ATP Finals, which Sinner won in straight sets.

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton defeated Ugo Humbert, Dane Sweeny, and Valentin Vacherot in straight sets in the first three rounds. Casper Rudd handed him his first set loss of the tournament to begin their fourth round, but Shelton responded by winning three straight sets to close out the match.

Shelton has a career win percentage of 79% at the Australian Open, his best win rate of the four Grand Slams. He made it to the semi-finals last year before losing to Sinner in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner

Sinner has lost just one set so far in this year's Australian Open. Eliot Spizzirri beat him in the first set in their third-round match, but Sinner responded by winning three straight sets to close out the match. In the fourth round, Sinner defeated No. 22-ranked Luciano Darderi in straight sets.

Sinner has an 85% win rate at the Australian Open, his best win rate amongst the four Grand Slams.

Ben Shelton vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Best Bet

Predicting Shelton to win this match would be a bold call to make, so I'm not willing to go that far, but I do think he'll give Sinner some fits. I'm going to bet on the underdog to win at least one set.

Few people have faced Sinner as often as Shelton has, which should give him invaluable experience in this match. He won a set against Sinner in last year's semifinal, and again he won one against him in the quarterfinal at Wimbledon later in 2025. He took Sinner to a tiebreak in their two-set match at the ATP Finals as well.

Not only that, but Shelton has been in peak form all tournament long, and this event has historically been his best of the four Grand Slams.

At plus-money, I'll bet Shelton to win at least one set.

Pick: Shelton to Win At Least One Set +110 via DraftKings

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!