Ben Shelton vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction, Odds for Australian Open First Round

An intriguing first-round match takes place at the Australian Open on Monday night, as No. 7 Ben Shelton takes on No. 33 Ugo Humbert in the first meeting between the two in their respective careers.

Shelton made a semifinal appearance at the Melbourne Park last year, and he also made the quarterfinals back in 2023. However, this is a tough first-round match against Humbert, who had made the third round or better at the Australian Open in each of the last three years.

Oddsmakers have Shelton set as a favorite in this match, but it’s likely going to be a long one, as the total is set at 41.5 games.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, how to watch, each player’s history at the Australian Open and my prediction for this match.

Ben Shelton vs. Ugo Humbert Odds and Total

Moneyline

Ben Shelton: -167

Ugo Humbert: +131

Total

41.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Ben Shelton vs. Ugo Humbert How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 19

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+

Ben Shelton vs. Ugo Humbert Australian Open History

Ben Shelton History

Will this be the year for Ben Shelton at the Australian Open?

The 23-year-old made the semifinals in 2025 and the quarterfinals in 2023, and he’s dominated on hard surfaces in his career. Shelton has performed by far the best at the Australian Open out of the four Grand Slams, yet he’s only a -167 favorite in his first match of 2026.

Ugo Humbert History

The No. 33 player in the world, Humbert had a career-best showing at the Australian Open in 2025, making the fourth round. This is the eighth appearance for Humbert at the Australian Open, and he’s made at least the third round in each of the last three years.

That makes this an interesting first-round match, even though these two have never faced off in their careers.

Humbert has a few fourth-round appearances at Grand Slams in his career, but he struggled to close 2025, getting knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon and the US Open.

Ben Shelton vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Pick

This match could be a close one, especially since Shelton was banged up (shoulder) at the end of 2025 and may still be working himself back into his peak form.

However, I think this is a really favorable price at -167 for the No. 7 player in the world to win.

Humbert did not close out 2025 well, and he’s posted three first-round exits at the Australian Open in the past.

Shelton is electric on hard surfaces because of his serving ability, and he only has one first-round exit (the 2022 U.S. Open) on a hard surface in a Grand Slam.

I’m buying Shelton to win this match as a small favorite.

Pick: Ben Shelton Moneyline (-167 at DraftKings)

