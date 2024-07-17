Bengals 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (A Healthy Joe Burrow is Expected to Lead Cincinnati Back to Postseason)
After making the AFC Championship in two straight seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals had a disappointing 2023 campaign. Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending injury in the middle of the season and despite still managing a winning record at 9-8, they missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Now that Burrow is back to being healthy, can the Bengals return to their elite form in 2024?
Let's take a look at their betting odds to make the playoffs this season.
Cincinnati Bengals Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes -230
- No +184
Bengals Favored to Return to NFL Playoffs
Cincinnati fans will be happy to see oddsmakers have complete faith in the Bengals returning to the playoffs this season. Based on their -230 odds, they have an implied probability of 69.70% of locking up a playoff berth.
The Bengals will welcome back Vonn Bell to the team after he left to play for the Carolina Panthers for a single season. They also signed safety Geno Stone to help improve their defense which was one of the worst in the NFL in 2023.
The biggest thing working in favor of the Bengals in the 2024 season is they have the sixth-easiest schedule in the NFL based on their opponent's projected win total. Not only is it the sixth-easiest schedule in the league, but it's by far the easiest schedule amongst the six AFC North teams. The other three teams, the Ravens, Browns, and Steelers, have three of the four most difficult schedules in the league.
As long as they star players can stay healthy this season, Cincinnati is in a great spot to return to the playoffs.
