Bengals Shockingly Favored to Win AFC North Division Title in Latest Odds
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are both 0-2 through two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, but oddsmakers still view them as the favorites to win the AFC North.
In fact, the Bengals are shockingly favored to win the AFC North division despite losing outright as the biggest favorite in the NFL in Week 1 to the New England Patriots.
In Week 2, Cincy looked a little better, taking the Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire, but it wasn’t enough for the franchise to avoid an 0-2 start.
Even with the Pittsburgh Steelerss at 2-0 and playing some of the best defense in the NFL, oddsmakers are still giving Joe Burrow and the Bengals the edge in this division entering Week 3.
AFC North Division Odds
- Cincinnati Bengals (+200)
- Baltimore Ravens (+210)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+270)
- Cleveland Browns (+550)
Here’s what these odds translate into in terms of implied probability:
- Cincinnati Bengals – 33.33 percent
- Baltimore Ravens – 32.26 percent
- Pittsburgh Steelers – 27.03 percent
- Cleveland Browns – 15.38 percent
Bengals Are Shocking Favorite in AFC North
Cincinnati has an easier matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 3 that would improve its chances in the division, but it may have a hard time catching the Steelers – if they continue to dominate on defense.
According to Tankathon, Pittsburgh has the easiest remaining strength of schedule in the 2024 season, and it already has a two-game lead on the Bengals and Ravens in the division. Mike Tomlin has never finished a season below .500, so it’s reasonable to think Pittsburgh will be in the mix for an AFC North title in 2024.
Meanwhile, Cincy is 28th in remaining strength of schedule, a serious leg up on Baltimore (fifth hardest schedule left) at this point in the season. These things can change quickly based on injuries, but Cincy is playing a last-place schedule after its finish in 2023.
Still, it’s hard to buy the Bengals as contenders based on how they’ve played through the first two weeks of the season.
Cincy is in the middle of the pack when it comes to net yards per play, and for as well as it played against Kansas City, it played equally bad against New England.
Sure, the Bengals have started 0-2 before, but climbing out of that hole year after year isn’t exactly the most sustainable way to contend for a playoff spot.
At this point, Pittsburgh makes some sense as a value bet, but Vegas is holding strong on the Bengals and Ravens returning to their status as AFC contenders in the coming weeks.
