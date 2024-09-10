Bengals Super Bowl Odds Take Major Hit After Patriots Week 1 Upset
Arguably the worst loss by a team in Week 1 came from the Cincinnati Bengals, who were upset as 7.5-point favorites by the New England Patriots.
Cincy didn't have star receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) on Sunday, but it also only scored 10 points against a New England team that appeared to be entering this season in a full rebuild.
There were a lot of concerning things with Cincy's offense in Week 1. Joe Burrow failed to throw a touchdown in Week 1, and Ja'Marr Chase made just six catches in the loss. Cincy was also the only team that didn't score in the first half in the 1 p.m. windown on Sunday.
As a result of the loss, the Bengals fell in the latest Super Bowl odds ahead of a massive Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds Drop After Week 1 Loss
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Before Week 1: +1300
- After Week 1: +1800
Oddsmakers still view the Bengals as a contender, but in a tough division (the AFC North), the Bengals really squandered what should have been an easy win in Week 1.
Now, the Bengals could be 0-2 with the Chiefs on the horizon in Week 2 and the Baltimore Ravens coming up later in Week 5. Sure, the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders are also on the schedule in the first five weeks, but the Bengals didn't exaclty inspire a ton of confidence in their Week 1 showing.
Zac Taylor's teams have gotten off to slow starts in the Joe Burrow era, but Bengals bettors should be a little on edge if the team comes out of the first six weeks under .500.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
