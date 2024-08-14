Bengals vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
Two former No. 1 overall picks will go head-to-head, but potentially for not long, in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Saturday.
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow gets a chance to face off with Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams in what will be the third preseason game for a Chicago team that also played in the Hall of Fame Game.
There's a chance that Burrow doesn't play in this game after Zac Taylor said he not anticipating playing starters against Chicago -- but he didn't take it off the table for Burrow.
The Bears are 2-0 this preseason, blowing out the Buffalo Bills 33-6 in their last matchup behind big games on the ground from Velus Jones Jr. and Ian Wheeler.
Cincy, on the other hand, dropped its preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jake Browning played a lot at quarterback for Cincy, completing 10 of his 18 pass attempts for just 52 yards and an interception in a 17-14 loss.
Oddsmakers are heavily favoring the Bears, who are now 6-2 straight up in the preseason under Matt Eberflus, on Saturday.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and a prediction for this preseason matchup.
Bengals vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bengals +6 (-108)
- Bears -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +220
- Bears: -270
Total
- 36.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bengals vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Bengals record: 0-1
- Bears record: 2-0
Bengals vs. Bears Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow: The Bengals were able to play Joe Burrow in their preseason debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, something that may help him to begin the regular season. Burrow has been kept out of any major preseason action the last two seasons (last season due to injury) and he’s gotten off to slow starts in both of them. Burrow may not play in this game, but he was solid in Week 1, completing 5-of-7 passes for 51 yards and a score.
If Burrow sits, Jake Browning would likely see the majority of the work for the Bengals after attempting 18 passes in Week 1.
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams: After not playing in the Hall of Fame Game, No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams made his preseason debut last week, completing 4-of-7 passes for 95 yards. The Bears are likely to play things safe with Williams, but the rookie is must-watch TV as he prepares for his first regular season action.
Bengals vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
Underdogs have dominated so far in the 2024 preseason, covering the spread in 11 of 17 games, but don’t tell that to the 2-0 Bears.
Chicago dismantled the Buffalo Bills’ backups last week, and it has been an impressive preseason team under Eberflus, covering the spread and winning six of eight games across three preseasons.
The Bengals have not fared nearly as well under Zac Taylor, falling to 3-10 straight up after their loss to the Bucs on Saturday.
I can’t imagine that Burrow plays much if the Bengals do play some starters (it appears they won't), and the Bears may have the best backup option between the teams in Tyson Bagent.
Given Chicago’s dominance so far this preseason, I’ll lay the points here with the spread still under a touchdown.
Pick: Bears -6 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
