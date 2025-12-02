Bengals vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
Joe Burrow is back and the Cincinnati Bengals are still alive in the race for the playoffs, sitting just two games back from the Baltimore Ravens for the top spot in the AFC South. They'll likely have to win out to have a chance, which includes beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC showdown.
Bengals vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bengals +5.5 (-105)
- Bills -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bengals +235
- Bills -290
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-108)
- UNDER 52.5 (-112)
Bengals vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 7
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Bengals Record: 4-8
- Bills Record: 8-4
Bengals vs. Bills Betting Trends
- Bengals are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Bills
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Bengals' last eight games vs. AFC East opponents
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Bills are 15-1 straight up in their last 16 home games
- Bills are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC North opponents
Bengals vs. Bills Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Cam Sample, DE - Questionable
- Jermaine Burton, WR - Questionable
- Tahj Brooks, RB - Questionable
- Trey Hendrickson, DE -Doubtful
- Tee Higgins, WR - Questionable
Bills Injury Report
- Joshua Palmer, WR - Questionable
- Dalton Kincaid, TE - Questionable
- Dion Dawkins, OT - Questionable
- Spencer Brown, OT - Questionable
- Terrel Bernard, LB - Questionable
Bengals vs. Bills Key Player to Watch
- Joe Burrow, QB - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow had a solid performance in his first game back from injury, throwing for 261 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. If the Bengals want any hope of making the playoffs, Burrow can't afford to have a bad performance. Let's see if he can lead them to a second-straight big upset.
Bengals vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the UNDER in this AFC matchup:
This game has OVER written all over it. Both defenses in this game have struggled this season, while their offenses, especially the Bengals' offense with Joe Burrow back in the lineup, have been hot. With that being said, I still believe the total in this game is too high, so I'll reluctantly back the UNDER.
The Bills are still seeking a viable option at wide receiver and now their top two offensive tackles are also out of the lineup between Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. If they face a team that focuses on stopping their rush attack, the Bills have struggled to respond by being able to beat them through the air. For the Bengals, despite Burrow's strong performance against the Ravens, Cincinnati still averaged just 4.8 yards per play in that game. Tee Higgins also remains in concussion protocol.
I'll back in the UNDER in this pivotal AFC showdown.
Pick: UNDER 52.5 (-112) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
