Bengals vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The Cleveland Browns may be in the process of throwing in the towel on the 2024 NFL season. Not only do they refuse to bench Deshaun Watson despite him being the worst quarterback in the NFL, but they traded their star receiver, Amari Cooper, to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday afternoon.
That means the Cincinnati Bengals should be in a good spot to string together their second straight win when they face the Browns on Sunday.
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Bengals vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Bengals -6.5 (-105)
- Browns +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bengals -290
- Browns +235
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-105)
- UNDER 42.5 (-115)
Bengals vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bengals record: 2-4
- Browns record: 1-5
Bengals vs. Browns Betting Trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Bengals' last five games
- Bengals are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games vs. Browns
- The OVER is 7-2 in the Bengals' last nine road games
- Bengals have lost six-straight games in Cleveland
- Bengals are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games vs. AFC North opponents
- Browns are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games
- Browns are 6-2 ATS in their last eight home games
Bengals vs. Browns Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- DJ Ivey, CB - Out
Browns Injury Report
- Nick Harris, C - Injured Reserve
- Ethan Pocic, C - Questionable
- Ronnie Hickman, S - Questionable
- Jordan Hicks, LB - Questionable
- Grant Delpit, S - Questionable
- Jerome Ford, RB - Questionable
- Martin Emerson Jr., - Questionable
- Elijah Moore, WR - Questionable
Bengals vs. Browns Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins: In four games this season, Tee Higgins has hauled in 25 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Not only that, but PFF.com has him ranked as the No. 8 receiver this season, two spots better than his teammate Ja'Marr Chase. For the Bengals to have any hope to make the playoffs this season, Higgins is going to need to continue to play a huge role in this offense.
Cleveland Browns
Jerry Jeudy: Thoughts and prayers to Jerry Jeudy. There's no player on this team hurt more by the team's decisions than Jeudy. Not only will he continue have Watson throwing him the ball, but with Cooper now in Buffalo, opposing defenses are going to focus in on Jeudy as their only viable target.
Bengals vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
I'd recommend staying far away from betting on the Browns this week. I broke it down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
I am committed to not betting on the Cleveland Browns while Deshaun Watson is their quarterback. Despite that strategy not working in my favor in Week 6 against the Eagles, I'm going to continue doing it this week. Watson is 35th amongst quarterbacks in the NFL this season in adjusted EPA per play with only Bryce Young ranking worse. Their offense as a whole averages only 3.9 yards per play, 0.4 less than the next worst team.
Say what you will about the Bengals' defense, but their offense is likely going to put up some points. They're fourth in the league in EPA per play and Joe Burrow should be able to do damage against a Browns' secondary that ranks 19th in opponent EPA per dropback and 21st in opponent yards per pass attempt (6.8).
I don't think the Browns can keep pace in this game. I'll take the Bengals to win and cover.
Pick: Bengals -6.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!