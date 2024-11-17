Bengals vs. Chargers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 11
Any time touchdown bets are built for prime time football. Tonight's Bengals vs. Chargers showdown is the final game of the day so we might as well place a few extra bets to make the game that much more exciting.
No feeling is more electric than cashing in on an anytime touchdown bet, so that's exactly what we're aiming to do tonight. I have three players I'm targeting to find the end zone. Let's dive into it.
Bengals vs. Chargers Touchdown Bets
- Tee Higgins Touchdown (+160)
- Gus Edwards Touchdown (+240)
- Will Dissly Touchdown (+440)
Tee Higgins Touchdown
Tee Higgins returns to action for the first time in weeks and people are quick forget just how much the Bengals use him when he's active. He's averaging 5.8 receptions for game and has already scored three touchdowns in five games this season. If we expect Joe Burrow to throw the ball early and often, Higgins is going to be on the receiving end of plenty of those which means he provides more betting value to score than the likes of Ja'Marr Chase.
Gus Edwards Touchdown
The Chargers spread carries out across their backfield last week, meaning it's going to be a much higher value play to bet Gus Edwards to score at +240 than to bet J.K. Dobbins at -125. Edwards recorded 10 carries for 55 yards last week against the Titans, making him the more effective of the two backs. I expect him to get a similar work load tonight.
Will Dissly Touchdown
Will Dissly has been a consistent target for Justin Herbert in the passing game. He's second on the team in receptions with 33, just four fewer than Lass McConkey. Dissly has yet to find the end zone in 2024, but with the amount of work he's season, it's only a matter of him. He's a great dark horse bet to score tonight at +440.
