Bengals vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers will meet in a classic AFC showdown in the Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football.
You can check out the latest odds for the game, as well as my final score prediction here, but in this article, we're focusing on prop bets. I have three locked in on this Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert matchup. Let's dive into it.
Bengals vs. Chargers Player Props
- Joe Burrow OVER 262.5 Pass Yards (-113) via FanDuel
- Gus Edwards OVER 29.5 Rush Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Evan McPherson OVER 1.5 Field Goals Made (-105) via DraftKings
Joe Burrow OVER 262.5 Pass Yards (-113)
Joe Burrow to go OVER his passing yards total is my No. 5 ranked player prop for Week 11:
I think the Chargers' secondary is in for a huge regression game. The quarterbacks they’ve faced this season include Gardner Minshew, Bryce Young, Justin Fields, Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler, Jameis Winston, Will Levis, Patrick Mahomes, and Kyler Murray. Seven of those nine quarterbacks are some of the weakest the NFL has to offer.
Now, they face Joe Burrow and a Bengals offense that has thrown the ball on 67.16% of plays over the last three games, the second-highest rate in the league. Burrow is also averaging 267.2 passing yards per game this season, meaning he just has to hit his season average for us to cash this bet.
Gus Edwards OVER 29.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Gus Edwards returned from injury last week and was immediately given 10 carries, rushing for a total of 55 yards. The Chargers backfield is turning back into a running back by committee and Edwards is going to benefit from that. It will also help Edwards that J.K. Dobbins has struggled in recent weeks, including last week where he carries just 3.3 yards per rush.
Whoever carries the ball against the Bengals should be able to find success. He ranks 28th in opponent rush EPA and 31st in opponent rush success rate.
Evan McPherson OVER 1.5 Field Goals Made (-105)
The Chargers have been one of the best red zone defenses in the NFL this season. Teams are scoring a touchdown on just 38.89% of red zone trips against mean, meaning the Bengals will likely be lining up to kick a field goal if they get in the Chargers' red zone.
Evan McPherson is making just 76.5% of his field goals this season, but all but one of his misses have been from 50+. He's still extremely consistent from inside 50 yards, so I'm not concerned about his kicking numbers this season. I think it's a great bet at -105 odds for him to record two field goals tonight.
