Bengals vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Trust Ja’Marr Chase?)
One of the best matchups in the NFL on Sunday takes place at Arrowhead Stadium, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of the AFC Championship Game from the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Cincinnati dropped its season opener at home against the New England Patriots, and it comes into this game as a five-point underdog against the two-time defending champs.
Fresh off of a season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs will look to keep things rolling in Week 2. Kansas City dropped 27 points on the Ravens in Week 1, and there are a few players that I like to find the end zone for them against Cincy.
While the Bengals only gave up 16 points to the Pats, they also only scored 10, with Joe Burrow failing to throw a touchdown. Tee Higgins (hamstring) could miss his second straight game, leaving just one option – in my eyes – for the Bengals in the anytime touchdown scorer market.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bengals vs. Chiefs
- Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD Scorer (+140)
- Rashee Rice Anytime TD Scorer (+130)
- Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer (+115)
Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD Scorer (+140)
In three regular season games against the Chiefs in his career, Ja’Marr Chase has 21 catches for 404 yards. Granted, all three scores and 266 of those yards came in one game, but if you include the two playoff games he’s had against the Chiefs, those numbers soar to 33 catches for 533 yards and four scores.
Kansas City no longer has last year’s No. 1 corner L’Jarius Sneed (traded to Tennessee), and Chase should get peppered with targets all game long. After making just six catches on six targets in Week 1, I expect Chase to demand the ball more in a game the Bengals would love to have after a terrible showing against New England.
Chase has 29 career scores in 46 games, making him a solid bet to find the end zone just about every time he touches the field.
Rashee Rice Anytime TD Scorer (+130)
It became pretty clear in Week that Rashee Rice is the No. 1 option in the Chiefs’ passing game this season.
Rice had seven catches for 103 yards on a team-high nine targets against Baltimore, and no other Chiefs player had more than four targets in the passing game.
He didn’t score, but Rice consistently found himself open and moved the chains for Patrick Mahomes and company. I expect him to be heavily involved again in the game plan on Sunday.
Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer (+115)
Going back to old reliable?
Travis Kelce had a down game in Week 1, catching just three passes for 34 yards, but we know he is a favorite target of Mahomes – especially in the red zone.
Kelce still finished second on the team in targets behind Rice, and I’m not going to read too much into one down game against a stout Ravens defense.
Over the last four seasons, Kelce has scored 11, nine, 12 and five touchdowns.
