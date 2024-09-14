Bengals vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 2 (Predictions Travis Kelce, Ja’Marr Chase)
Fresh off of a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to take down another AFC North opponent in the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
The Bengals were upset by the New England Patriots in Week 1, but this should be an interesting matchup between two teams that have built a rivalry by meeting twice in the AFC title game in the last three seasons.
There are plenty of ways to bet on Sunday’s contest, but I’m focused on the prop market, where there are tons of pass catchers to look at with Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow facing off.
Who will have a big game?
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rashee Rice OVER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Ja’Marr Chase OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer (-110)
Rashee Rice OVER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is looking to build on a massive Week 1 where he caught seven of his team-high nine targets for 103 yards in a win over the Ravens.
Rice had by far the most targets from Patrick Mahomes, as Travis Kelce was the only other player with at least four targets in Week 1.
Now, Rice gets to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, a team he torched for 127 yards on five catches in Week 17 last season.
It’s pretty clear that Rice is the top target in the passing game at the moment – even if Kelce is on the field. Betting the OVER on Mahomes’ No. 1 receiver is too easy to pass up at this number.
Ja’Marr Chase OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Let’s just say Ja’Marr Chase gets up to play the Chiefs.
In three regular season games against the Chiefs in his career, Ja’Marr Chase has 21 catches for 404 yards. Granted, all three scores and 266 of those yards came in one game, but if you include the two playoff games he’s had against the Chiefs, those numbers soar to 33 catches for 533 yards and four scores.
He’s cleared 70.5 receiving yards in three of those five games, and with Tee Higgins dealing with a hamstring injury, the Bengals should look Chase’s way every chance they get in week 2.
Plus, this game could see Cincy falling behind, leading to Burrow taking more shots through the air.
Kansas City no longer has last year’s No. 1 corner L’Jarius Sneed (traded to Tennessee), and after just six catches last week, Chase could demand the ball more in such an important matchup.
Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer (-110)
Let’s bet on a bounce-back showing from Travis Kelce in Week 2!
The star tight end didn’t do much in Week 1, catching just three passes for 34 yards, but we know he is a favorite target of Mahomes – especially in the red zone.
Kelce still finished second on the team in targets behind Rice, and I’m not going to read too much into one down game against a stout Ravens defense. Over the last four seasons, Kelce has scored 11, nine, 12 and five touchdowns.
