Bengals vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Keep Trusting the Chiefs?)
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals renew their rivalry in the Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow era at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday in Week 2.
These teams are coming off very different Week 1 showings, as the Chiefs took down the Baltimore Ravens as home favorites while the Bengals lost as the biggest favorite on the board against the New England Patriots.
So, who should we trust in Week 2?
Oddsmakers are giving the Chiefs a major edge, and our NFL betting insider feels that it is justified.
Using the latest odds and analysis, let’s attempt to predict the final score for this Week 2 clash.
Bengals vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bengals +5 (-110)
- Chiefs -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +185
- Chiefs: -225
Total
- 48 (OVer -112/Under -108)
It’s interesting that Kansas City is only favored by five points in this game, as it is dangerously close to the Week 1 line against Baltimore.
Cincy has thrived against the Chiefs in the regular season under Joe Burrow, winning both matchups and going 1-1 in the playoffs. Still, the Bengals did not look great in Week 1 against a New England team that is projected to be amongst the worst in the NFL.
Bengals vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is all over the Chiefs in this matchup after the Bengals struggled in Week 1. Here’s a look at his breakdown from his Road to 272 bets (where he bets every game of the NFL season):
I was low on the Bengals heading into this season and I was proven correct with them being on the wrong end of the worst upset of Week 1, losing to the lowly New England Patriots. I see no reason to stop fading the Bengals now, especially with them being just 5.5-point underdogs at Kansas City against a Chiefs team coming off a mini-BYE.
The Bengals have been terrible in the first two weeks of the season under Zac Taylor, going just 1-10 in Week 1 and Week 2 since 2019.
Then there are the Chiefs, who looked more explosive in Week 1 against a stout Ravens defense than they did in all of 2022, averaging a blistering 7.1 yards per play. Xavier Worthy adds an extra dynamic to this offense that teams have to deal with and Patrick Mahomes already looks like he's in mid-season form.
It’s hard to deny that the Chiefs looked like the far superior team in each of these squad’s season openers, and with Tee Higgins (hamstring) up in the air for Week 2, I have to side with Kansas City.
Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 30, Bengals 20
