Bengals vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2 (Chiefs Start Fast?)
The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a strong start in the 2024 season, beating the Baltimore Ravens at home on Thursday night.
Now, the Chiefs come into Week 2 with a few more days of extra rest against the Cincinnati Bengals, who lost badly at home to the New England Patriots in Week 1.
Joe Burrow has played well against Patrick Mahomes in his career, but with Tee Higgins (hamstring) up in the air for this matchup, Cincinnati may be in danger of falling to 0-2.
Oddsmakers have favored the Chiefs by six points in this one after they won by seven in Week 1.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players to watch and my prediction for the Game of the Week at 4:25 pl.m. EST on Sunday.
Bengals vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bengals +6 (-112)
- Chiefs -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +210
- Chiefs: -258
Total
- 48 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bengals vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bengals record: 0-1
- Chiefs record: 1-0
Bengals vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- The Chiefs are 1-0 against the spread this season
- The Bengals are 0-1 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 1-0 in the Bengals’ games this season
- The OVER is 1-0 in the Chiefs’ games this season
- Joe Burrow is 3-1 overall against Patrick Mahomes
Bengals vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Kris Jenkins Jr. – questionable
- Tee Higgins – questionable
- Amarius Mims – questionable
Chiefs Injury Report
- Hollywood Brown – doubtful
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire – out
Bengals vs. Chiefs Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati Bengals
Ja’Marr Chase: After questions about Chase even suiting up in Week 1, he played against the New England Patriots, catching six passes for 62 yards. Chase also had some interesting comments about his usage after the loss. Will he get a new deal before this game – or at least more looks during it?
Kansas City Chiefs
Xavier Worthy: Kansas City only gave Worthy three touches in Week 1, but the first-round pick turned those touches into multiple touchdowns, rushing for a 21-yard score and picking up a pair of catches for 47 yards. If Brown sits out again, Worthy could have a big role in Week 2.
Bengals vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
After watching the Bengals’ offense struggle in Week 1, I don’t think I can get behind Burrow and company as road underdogs against the defending champs.
Cincinnati averaged less than five yards per play against New England, and it could be looking at another game where Chase is the only real option on the outside.
Andy Reid and the Chiefs are 22-20 against the spread with a rest advantage since he took over as the head coach, and Kansas City is 23-22-3 against the spread as a home favorite since 2019.
These aren’t great numbers, but can we fade Mahomes after watching the Bengals struggle to score just 10 points in Week 1?
I won’t do it. Give me the Chiefs on Sunday.
Pick: Chiefs -6 (-108)
More NFL Week 2 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.