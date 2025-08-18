Bengals vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
Week 2 of the NFL Preseason will be capped off on Monday night in an interconference exhibition duel between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders.
Football fans will be treated to starters from both teams seeing the field, including star quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels. Both teams will be looking to get a win after losing their respective preseason openers.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Monday night's game.
Bengals vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bengals -3 (-105)
- Commanders +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bengals -158
- Commanders +132
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Bengals vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Bengals Record: 0-1
- Commanders Record: 0-1
Bengals vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- Zac Taylor is 3-13 straight up and 3-13 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
- Dan Quinn is 7-18 straight up and 7-17-1 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
Bengals vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
Instead of backing a side in this game, I'm going to bet the total and take the OVER. With both starting quarterbacks expected to play at least a handful of series, this game should get off to a fast start.
Even more important than both starting quarterbacks playing is the complete lack of defense on both teams. The Bengals and Commanders are similar squads in that they're all offense and no defense, both ranking in the bottom 10 of most defensive metrics last season. The OVER cashed with ease in both of their first preseason affairs, and I expect to hit again now that they'll meet each other on Monday night.
Pick: OVER 43.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
