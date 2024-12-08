Bengals vs. Cowboys Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 14
Before the season began, a Monday Night Football showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys looked like it would be must-watch television, but now with both teams a loss away from virtually being eliminated from the postseason, it doesn't quite have the seem pull.
With that being said, we're all going to watch the game regardless so we might as well place a few touchdown bets and hope for the best.
Bengals vs. Cowboys Touchdown Bets
- Tee Higgins Touchdown (+130)
- Mike Gesicki Touchdown (+350)
- Luke Schoonmaker Touchdown (+1100)
Tee Higgins Touchdown (+130)
There's no doubt Ja'Marr Chase is the No. 1 receiving option for the Bengals, but the value when it comes to scoring a touchdown lies with Higgins at +130 odds. He has five touchdowns in just seven games this season and is averaging 79.7 yards per game. The Cowboys are allowing 7.3 yards per pass attempt in 2024, the third most in the NFL, which should open things up for the Bengals' pass catchers.
Mike Gesicki Touchdown (+350)
If you want a bit of a dark horse touchdown scorer for the Bengals, consider tight end, Mike Gesicki at +350.
He's the clear No. 3 option in the passing game behind Higgins and Chase, sitting at third on the team in targets (52), receptions (43), and receiving yards (436). It's also worth noting the Cowboys have allowed six touchdowns by tight ends this season, the fourth most in the NFL.
Luke Schoonmaker Touchdown (+1100)
Jake Ferguson is back in the lineup for the Cowboys this week, but Luke Schoonmaker has done enough in the past few weeks to earn some more snaps on offense. He combined for 14 receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown in three games without Ferguson so don't be surprised if he's involved in the offense on Monday night.
The Bengals have allowed the eighth most touchdowns to tight ends this season, the second most in the NFL.
