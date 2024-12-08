Bengals vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 14
Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season will wrap up on Monday Night Football when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Dallas Cowboys.
Both teams need to win out to have any chance at all of making the NFL Playoffs, meaning whichever squad loses on Monday night, can officially start looking ahead to the offseason. The Bengals are favored, but can their defense do enough to get them the win?
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score.
Bengals vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bengals -5.5 (-112)
- Cowboys +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bengals -230
- Cowboys +190
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
The spread for this game has remained steady at Bengals -5.5 throughout the week. The total has increased two points from 47.5 to 49.5.
Bengals vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Bengals:
For the Bengals to have any shot at the postseason they need to win out and hope the Broncos implode in the final stretch of the season. That means their Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys is a must-win situation for them. They have scored 99 points in their last three games, losing all of them, but thankfully they now get to face a team that should struggle to put up points, no matter how poorly the Cincinnati defense plays.
The Cowboys offense now ranks 29th in the NFL in EPA per play and 27th in success rate. Cooper Rush will enter this game ranked dead last (42nd) amongst all quarterbacks who have played at least 100 snaps in EPA+CPOE composite this season and 38th in adjusted EPA per play.
Don't let the Cowboys' two recent wins fool you, they are a horrific team on both sides of the football and don't possess the firepower to keep up with the red-hot Bengals offense.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to back the OVER. These two teams are a combined 17-7 to the OVER this season and with neither team's defenses doing much to stop opposing offenses. I expect more of the same in that department on Monday night.
Final score prediction: Bengals 38, Cowboys 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!