Bengals vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 6

Jennifer Piacenti

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
The New York Giants host the Cincinnati Bengals for a non-conference matchup at MetLife Stadium this Sunday night. 

The game total is set at 47 with the Bengals favored by -3.5.

The sportsbooks are expecting plenty of points in this one, so let’s have some fun betting overs! 

All odds according to DraftKings. 

Best Sunday Night Football Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Giants

Ja’Marr Chase OVER 75.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Chase has been on a hot streak lately, with five touchdown catches and 396 receiving yards across the last three contests.  The Giants have allowed an average of 103 yards per game to perimeter receivers this year. Yes, they held DK Metcalf to just 55 yards in Week 5, but I’ll still take Chase to go over this mark. 

Daniel Jones OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+165)

Yes, this is a bold pick, especially with Malik Nabers set to miss a second straight game due to a concussion.  But, the Bengals have allowed 10 passing touchdowns across their first five games, and Jones has two passing touchdowns in three games this year- including last Sunday without Nabers. 

For this payout, I’m in. 

Darius Slayton OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Last week with no Nabers, Slayton had a 37% first-read rate, according to Fantasy Points Data.  He also caught eight of ten targets for 122 yards and a touchdown. 

The Bengals have allowed an average of 104 receiving yards per game to perimeter receivers this season. 

