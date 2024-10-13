Bengals vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6
The Bengals travel to MetLife Stadium with its backs against the wall, now 1-4 to start the season despite being -5 overall this season.
Cincinnati will look to cure its close game woes against the New York Giants, who are off a stunning win against the Seahawks on the road to improve to 2-3. This is a last stand for the Bengals already, who continue to be priced like an elite team despite its poor record, laying more than a field goal on the road against a Giants team that will be without its star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers.
Can Joe Burrow get the Bengals a road win and jumpstart its season, or will the Giants continue to outperform expectation?
Here's everything you need to know for Sunday Night Football in Week 6.
Bengals vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bengals: -3.5 (-118)
- Giants: +3.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Bengals: -198
- Giants: +166
Total: 46.5 (Over -118/Under -104)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bengals vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
This is a matchup of strength on strength between the Giants stout pass rush against the Bengals offensive line.
As our betting expert Iain MacMillan notes in his weekly column, Road to 272, the Bengals will be able to out-pace the Giants because of its explosive offense.
The New York Giants' biggest weapon is their pass rush, which leads the NFL in sack percentage (12.29%). Fortunately for the Bengals, their offensive line has been strong this season, sporting the lowest QB pressure rate at 10.4%.
As MacMillan notes, the Bengals have struggled to hold off elite offenses in shootouts because of a shaky defense, but the Giants won't be the same test as many of the other Cincinnati opponents.
While their defense has been horrific, the Bengals' offense has been a top-five unit in the NFL, most notably ranking third in EPA/Play.
Cincinnati is going to struggle when they play against great offenses like we've already seen against the Chiefs, Commanders, and Ravens, but they can win and cover the spread when they get to take on subpar offenses like the Giants. I'm ready to bet on the Bengals for the first time this season.
After a few close losses to elite offenses, expect Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to pace Cincy to a win and cover on the road.
Final Score Prediction: Bengals 23, Giants 10
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.