Bengals vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The New York Giants host the Cincinnati Bengals for a non-conference matchup at MetLife Stadium this Sunday night.
The Bengals enter this contest with just 1-4, likely still reeling from a tough overtime loss to the division-rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.
The Giants are fresh off an upset win vs. the Seattle Seahawks, their second of the season.
Can they build on that momentum? Let’s break it down.
Bengals vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bengals -3.5
- Giants +3.5
Moneyline
- Bengals -170
- Gitans +142
Total
- 49 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bengals vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 13, 2004
- Game Time: 8:20 pm EST
- Venue: Metlife Stadium
- How to Watch: NBC
- Giants Record: 1-4
- Bengals Record: 2-3
Bengals vs. Giants Betting Trends
- The last time these teams met was 2020. The Giants won, the Bengals covered.
- The Giants are 0-2 at home this season.
- Cincinnati's only win this year was on the road.
- The Giants are 1-0 in non-conference games
- The Bengals are 1-1
- The Bengals are 2-3 ATS this season
- The Giants are 3-2 ATS
- Daniel Jones is 1-1 career on Sunday Night Football
- Joe Burrow is also 1-1 on Sunday night
Bengals vs. Giants Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- RB Zack Moss (ankle)- questionable
- T Sheldon Rankins- questionable
- CB Mike Hilton- questionable
Giants Injury Report
- WR Malik Nabers (concussion) - questionable
- RB Devin Singletary (groin)- questionable
- T Evan Neal- questionable
Bengals vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase: Chase has been on a hot streak lately, with five touchdown catches and 396 receiving yards across the last three contests. The Giants have allowed an average of 103 yards per game to perimeter receivers this year; however, they were able to hold DK Metcalf to just 55 yards in their Week 5 win.
New York Giants
Daniel Jones: Even without star rookie wideout Malik Nabers last week, Jones was able to pull off the upset win vs. a tough Seattle defense. Jones passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 38 yards on the ground. He will look to keep that momentum going vs. this Bengals defense allowing the second-most average points per game to opponents this year (29). In what is expected to be a negative game script, expect Jones to connect with Nabers (hopefully healthy) and Robinson while also adding some yards of his own on the ground. Jones has the fourth-most pass attempts this season (178) and his 1,138 passing yards rank eleventh. The Bengals have allowed ten passing touchdowns this season across their first five games.
Bengals vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The Bengals have had a run of tough luck this season, and desperately need this win.
Burrow has been strong, passing for an average of 263 yards per game (5th) with a 72.3% completion rate (2nd) and his 12 passing touchdowns lead all NFL passers, Zack Moss and Chase Brown combined for a solid run game. The Bengals offense has not failed to put up points. Their 28 average points per game rank fourth in the NFL.
However, the defense has allowed opponents an average of 29 points per game, allowing a 78% fourth-down conversion rate.
The Giants are averaging just 17.3 offensive points per game, while their defense has allowed 20.3 points per game.
Will the Bengals be able to keep a lid on Giants’ receivers? Probably not. Malik Nabers has been hard to stop and both Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson should also find success.
The Bengals should win this one, but I’ll wager the Giants will put up a fight.
The Pick: Giants +3.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.