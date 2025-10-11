Bengals vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6 (Bet on Love)
The Green Bay Packers return to action as huge home favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.
The Packers entered their bye week after that 40-40 tie against the Cowboys, and the Bengals have been outscored 113-37 in three straight losses without Joe Burrow.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Bengals vs. Packers on Sunday, October 12.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Packers
- Jordan Love OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-160 at BetMGM)
- Tucker Kraft Anytime Touchdown (+185 at DraftKings)
- Joe Flacco OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-155 at DraftKings)
Jordan Love OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-160)
Jordan Love and the Packers have had two weeks to prepare for this horrid Bengals team.
Cincinnati has allowed 259 passing yards per game, the fourth-most in the league, and every quarterback besides Joe Flacco – who the Bengals traded for to start this week – threw multiple touchdown passes against them.
That’s Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff with a trio of touchdown passes, and Carson Wentz and Bo Nix with two each.
Love had two passing touchdowns in each of the first two weeks of the season, one in Week 3 at Cleveland, then three in Dallas last time out. He should easily throw two touchdowns as the Packers look to pile it on against the Bengals. I wouldn’t hate taking Over 2.5 Passing TDs at over a 2/1 price.
Tucker Kraft Anytime Touchdown (+185)
Josh Jacobs and Romeo Doubs lead the way for the Packers with four touchdowns each, but then it’s tight end Tucker Kraft with a pair.
Kraft hauled in touchdown catches in each of the first two weeks of the season, but did not find paydirt in the last two games. That should change against this Bengals defense.
Cincinnati allowed both Lions tight ends, Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, to score last week, and Minnesota, with T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver, did the same in Week 3.
Kraft leads the Packers with 20 targets through four weeks, including five in the red zone. I’ll take him to score here at nearly 2/1 odds.
Joe Flacco OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-155)
The Packers are facing off against Joe Flacco for the second time this season after they held him to 142 yards on 21 of 36 passing in Week 3 with the Browns. He did not throw for a touchdown, but did get picked off by the Packers' defense in that one.
Green Bay only has two interceptions through four games, but the game script for this one should lead to the Bengals throwing the ball, as they should be trailing by quite a bit.
Flacco threw an interception in each of his first four games this season, and I’ll bet on that to continue with his new team.
