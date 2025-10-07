Bengals vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The Green Bay Packers are huge favorites as they return to action following their bye week.
The Packers haven’t won since Week 2, but they should this week against an injury-riddled Cincinnati Bengals team that has dropped three straight and were outscored 113-37 in that span.
Can the Packers pile up the points against the Bengals?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 6.
Bengals vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bengals +14.5 (-110)
- Packers -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +800
- Packers: -1350
Total
- 44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bengals vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 12
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bengals record: 2-3
- Packers record: 2-1-1
Bengals vs. Packers Betting Trends
- The Bengals are 1-4 against the spread this season.
- The Packers are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 3-2 in the Bengals' games this season.
- The UNDER is 1-3 in the Packers' games this season.
- The Bengals are 0-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Packers are 2-0 against the spread at home this season.
Bengals vs. Packers Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Shemar Stewart - questionable
Packers Injury Report
- TBA
Bengals vs. Packers Key Player to Watch
Jordan Love, Quarterback, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love is coming off his best game of the season, but, of course, the Packers came away with a tie against the Cowboys in Week 4. He completed 31 of 43 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns, all season highs for the gunslinger.
After a bye week of stewing about the tie in Dallas, Love and the Packers get to face off against the Bengals as two touchdown favorites.
Cincinnati has allowed the third-most passing yards in league at 1,295, right behind the Cowboys, who Love torched last time out. Over the past two weeks, the Bengals allowed a combined 584 yards and five touchdowns to Bo Nix and Jared Goff. Love is going to be raring to go in Week 6.
Bengals vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
The Packers aren’t going to be afraid of running up the score against the Bengals, and Cincinnati has shown that its not exactly capable of stopping that anyway.
The Bengals have allowed 37, 28, 48, and 27 points in the last four weeks. Meanwhile, the Packers have scored 27 or more in three of their four games, including 40 points two weeks ago in Dallas.
As -14.5 favorites, that’s a bit much to lay in the NFL, but we can count on the Packers to put up points. They should be able to get at least three or four touchdowns, and field goals to boot if needed.
Pick: Green Bay Packers Team Total Over 29.5 (-115)
