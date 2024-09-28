Bengals vs. Panthers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Tee Higgins Time?)
The Cincinnati Bengals are in trouble at 0-3, but they find themselves as road favorites in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers (1-2) and Andy Dalton.
Dalton, the former Bengals quarterback, lit up the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 for over 300 yards and three scores, leading Carolina to its first win of the season. With Dalton under center and not Bryce Young, Carolina could be a frisky team – especially if it is going to look as good as it did in Week 3 offensively.
That also could spell trouble for the Bengals, who couldn’t force a single punt by the Washington Commanders in Week 3, allowing 38 points.
Cincy did put up 33 points of its own in the return of Tee Higgins, but it simply wasn’t enough to get a win.
This game could feature a ton of scoring, and the total is set all the way up at 48.5. That makes this a fun one to bet on some anytime touchdown scorers, especially since so many receivers are at plus money.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bengals vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tee Higgins Anytime TD Scorer (+195)
- Diontae Johnson Anytime TD Scorer (+155)
- Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD Scorer (-130)
Tee Higgins Anytime TD Scorer (+195)
This is the week for Higgins, who missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.
Ja’Marr Chase found the end zone twice in Week 3, but Higgins was targeted when Cincy got close, receiving multiple targets in the end zone. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get both feet down on one, and another ended up being just out of his reach.
Still, two of Higgins’ six targets came in the red zone and he played 90 percent of the Bengals’ snaps in Week 3. That’s a good sign for his usage going forward, and he’s a solid target at nearly 2/1 odds.
Diontae Johnson Anytime TD Scorer (+155)
The Diontae Johnson breakout just needed the Red Rifle under center.
The Panthers star had by far his best game of the season in Week 3, catching eight of his 14 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown.
To top things off, veteran Adam Thielen was injured for the Panthers in Week 3 and placed on injured reserve – keeping him out for at least four weeks.
I expect Johnson to get all the looks he can handle against a Cincy defense that was picked apart by Jayden Daniels in Week 3.
Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD Scorer (-130)
If you’re going to bet on a running back in this game, Chuba Hubbard is my favorite bet.
The former fourth-round pick has distinguished himself over Miles Sanders in this backfield the last two seasons, and he should hold that No. 1 role until rookie Jonathan Brooks returns from the PUP list.
Hubbard had a season-high 21 carries in Week 3 – five more than he received in Weeks 1 and 2 combined – with the Panthers finally playing out of a positive game script. He turned those carries in 114 yards, adding five catches for 55 yards and a score as well.
The best back in Carolina, Hubbard should be in line for a big game against a Bengals defense that has allowed four rushing touchdowns so far this season.
More NFL Week 4 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.