Bengals vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 4 (Bet on Diontae Johnson)
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to avoid an 0-4 start in the 2024 season, and they’re favored on the road against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
If we’re being honest, laying points with Cincy seems like a massive risk this season, so I’m going to roll with a few prop bets in this matchup, starting with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and ending with two receivers that could be in line for some major stat lines.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Panthers
- Joe Burrow OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-156)
- Diontae Johnson OVER 65.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+200)
Joe Burrow OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-156)
Could there be better back-to-back matchups for Burrow?
The Bengals star quarterback threw for over 300 yards and three scores against the Washington Commanders last week – who rank dead last in passing touchdowns allowed and second to last in yards allowed.
Now, he takes on a Carolina team that has allowed seven passing touchdowns – the second most in the NFL – in Week 4.
With Tee Higgins back, the Bengals offense is at full strength, and I expect Burrow to take advantage in Week 4.
Diontae Johnson OVER 65.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Andy Dalton changed things for Diontae Johnson, targeting him 14 times in Week 3. That led to the former Pittsburgh Steelers star picking up eight catches for 122 yards and his first touchdown of the 2024 season.
I’d expect another big game from Johnson in Week 4 for multiple reasons.
First off, the Panthers may find themselves playing from behind in this game, which could lead to more targets than normal finding their way towards Johnson. Secondly, the Bengals were torched last week by Jayden Daniels, who had just two incompletions on 23 pass attempts.
Terry McLaurin – the Commanders’ No. 1 receiver – caught four passes for 100 yards and a score against Cincy.
Not only that, but Adam Thielen is on injured reserve, meaning there is less competition for looks for Johnson than ever in Carolina. He’s a great bet to clear this number in Week 4.
Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+200)
My favorite touchdown scorer bet of the week is on Higgins, who is making just his second appearance of the season after missing Weeks 1 and 2 with a hamstring injury.
Sure, Ja’Marr Chase found the end zone twice in Week 3, but Higgins was targeted when Cincy got close, receiving multiple targets in the end zone. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get both feet down on one, and another ended up being just out of his reach.
Still, two of Higgins’ six targets came in the red zone and he played 90 percent of the Bengals’ snaps in Week 3. It’s hard to ask for more in the usage department in his first game back from injury.
Now, Higgins gets to face a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed seven passing touchdowns on the season (tied for the second most in the NFL), 5.7 yards per play (seventh-worst mark in the NFL and 95 points (the most in the NFL).
He’s a steal at this price in Week 4.
