Bengals vs. Panthers Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Does Cincy Earn First Win?)
The revenge game that we didn’t see coming is happening in NFL Week 4.
Fresh off of a 300-yard, three touchdown performance, Andy Dalton is looking to lead the Carolina Panthers to a second straight win against his former team – the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dalton took over for Bryce Young in Week 3 and immediately boosted the Panthers’ attack, leading them to 36 points.
Now, he gets a chance to send his former team to 0-4 on the season, as Cincinnati has dropped three straight, giving up 38 points to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.
Once viewed as contenders, the Bengals are now in danger of falling completely out of the playoff race if they can’t beat one of the worst teams in the NFL.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s a prediction for the final score – and a side to bet – in Week 4.
Bengals vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bengals -4 (-110)
- Panthers +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals: -192
- Panthers: +160
Total
- 48 (Over -110/Under -110)
Earlier this season, the odds for the Bengals-Panthers matchup would have been much different with Young under center and Cincy looking like one of the better teams in the NFL. Now, the market has soured on the Bengals, but they’re still favored in this contest.
Bengals vs. Panthers Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his thoughts on this game (he bet the over) in his Road to 272 bets – where he picks every game, all season long.
What I am confident in is that both defenses in this game are some of the worst in the NFL. The Bengals just allowed the Commanders to gain 6.2 yards per play against them including 9.9 yards per pass attempt. The Carolina defense is also in the bottom 10 in almost every single metric and their secondary has allowed 7.2 yards per throw, which ranks 26th in the NFL.
You can sell me on Dalton reinvigorating the Panthers' offense, but I'm not ready to buy in on their defense. A similar thing can be said about the Bengals who may be all offense, no defense this season.
I honestly don’t know which side to bet on. I’ve been waiting for the Bengals to prove that they belong as a playoff team in the AFC, but their offense has looked off (especially in Week 1) and their defense caved in Week 3.
I do think we see a high-scoring game, as Cincy put up 33 points in Tee Higgins’ first game back on Monday night.
If the Panthers look anything similar to Week 3, they should be able to get into the 20s against a Cincy defense that was picked apart by Jayden Daniels.
I think Dalton keeps this within a possession with his former team.
Final Score Prediction: Bengals 30, Panthers 26
