Bengals vs. Ravens Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thanksgiving Night in NFL Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens are back over .500 and look to make it five wins in a row when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, the Bengals have lost four straight and eight of their last nine in a lost season without quarterback Joe Burrow, who is expected to return for this one.
The Ravens are big favorites with a high total of 51.5 on Thursday night.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this Thanksgiving Day matchup in Week 13.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bengals vs. Ravens
- Derrick Henry 2+ TDs (+245)
- Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+115)
- Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-110)
Derrick Henry 2+ TDs (+245)
Lamar Jackson has struggled in recent weeks, possibly due to an injury, but that’s why the Ravens added Derrick Henry. The bruising back had 21 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets after 103 yards and a score in Cleveland.
Henry now has multiple touchdowns in three of 11 games this season, and the Bengals have allowed four different running backs to score multiple touchdowns this season.
This feels like a big Henry game on Thursday night.
Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+115)
Mark Andrews may only have five touchdowns this season, but this is a terrific matchup for the veteran tight end.
The Bengals have been awful against tight ends this season. Of the 23 passing touchdowns allowed this season, 13 have been to tight ends. That includes one to Hunter Henry last week and a pair to Colston Loveland back in Week 9.
If Jackson is still hobbled, he’ll use Andrews as a safety blanket, and the big man can still get it done.
Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-110)
Ja’Marr Chase will be back in action on Thursday after serving his one-game suspension. And the Bengals are lucky that it wasn’t any longer as they’ll be without wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is out with a concussion.
Chase will see even more targets than usual with Higgins out, although he may not top the 19 or 23 he got in Weeks 8 and 7. Still, Chase is by far the top option in Cincinnati, and really the only option they have at wide receiver. Burrow will find him for at least one score in the quarterback’s return.
