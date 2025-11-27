Bengals vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets for Thanksgiving Night in NFL Week 13 (Bet on Derrick Henry)
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to save their 2025 season on Thanksgiving night, as they’ll take on the AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore has won five games in a row to move into the top spot in the division, but the team’s offense hasn’t been extremely sharp during that stretch. Jackson has been banged up all season long, making him a tough player to bet on in the prop market, even though he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
Meanwhile, Burrow is set to make his first start since Week 2 after he missed a ton of time with a turf toe injury that required surgery. The Bengals are just 1-8 without Burrow, and they’re three games back in the AFC North standings.
Still, Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are usually great prop targets since the Cincy defense (which has been awful this season) usually forces this team to play a ton of shootouts.
After a long day of Thanksgiving betting, why don’t we bet on some props for this AFC North clash?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorites for Bengals vs. Ravens.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Ravens
- Ja’Marr Chase OVER 7.5 Receptions (-113)
- Derrick Henry OVER 17.5 Rush Attempts (-127)
- Mark Andrews OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-109)
Ja’Marr Chase OVER 7.5 Receptions (-113)
Tee Higgins (concussion) is out for this matchup, so Chase is going to have a massive workload in Burrow’s first start back for the Bengals.
Chase has been targeted a whopping 117 times in 10 games this season, catching 79 passes for 861 yards and five scores. He had 16 targets in Week 2 with Burrow and Jake Browning at quarterback.
While the former first-round pick only has four games with over 7.5 receptions, he’s easily cleared this line in all of them, finishing with 10 or more catches. So, if Burrow is going to pepper Chase with targets, there’s a chance he ends up having a massive day.
Baltimore ranks just 21st in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked if Chase shows out on Thursday night.
Derrick Henry OVER 17.5 Rush Attempts (-127)
Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been a bellcow once again in the 2025 season, and he’s carried the ball 18 or more times in six consecutive games.
The Ravens are 5-1 in those contests and I don’t expect them to shy away from Henry against a Cincinnati team that ranks 29th in the NFL in EPA/Rush and is allowing 5.1 yards per carry this season.
Henry has 18 or more carries in seven of his 11 games this season, and with the Ravens favored by a touchdown, he may get a ton of looks late in the game to kill clock. Baltimore’s best offense has been going to Henry in recent weeks, and I don’t expect that to change on Thanksgiving.
Mark Andrews OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-109)
This is an ideal matchup for the Ravens’ tight ends, and I’m backing veteran Mark Andrews to pick up 38 or more receiving yards on Thursday night.
Andrews has cleared this total just one time this season, but he also hasn’t faced the worst defense in the NFL against tight ends yet. The Bengals have allowed 76 receptions (the most in the NFL), 962 yards (the most in the NFL) and 13 scores (the most in the NFL) to the tight end position this season.
No other team in the league has allowed more than 799 yards or seven touchdowns to the position.
The line for Andrews has moved way up because of this, but I still think he’s worth a look in Week 13 with every team in the NFL seemingly exploiting this weakness in Cincy’s defensive scheme.
