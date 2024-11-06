Bengals vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 10
The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC after a dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, but they’ll need to keep things going in a tough divisional matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
This is one of the best Thursday night matchups of the season to date, as Baltimore bounced back in a big way in Week 9, beating a five-win Denver team 41-10 at home.
The Ravens are 6-3 — two games up on the Bengals in the AFC North — and oddsmakers are favoring them by nearly a touchdown on Thursday.
Will Baltimore pull off the win and put a dent into the Bengals’ playoff hopes?
Using the latest odds — and analysis from our NFL betting insider — I’m attempting to predict the final score of this Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 10.
Bengals vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bengals +6 (-112)
- Ravens -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +210
- Ravens: -258
Total
- 53 (Over -108/Under -112)
These two teams went to overtime in Cincinnati earlier this season, with the Ravens winning in overtime 41-38 after the Bengals missed a field goal. This total is one of the highest we’ll see for a Thursday night game this season.
Bengals vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
Could we see an upset on Thursday night?
NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan thinks that the Bengals could end up winning outright, and he shared why in his Road to 272 column – where he breaks down a pick for every NFL game:
It's hard to lay this many points on a Ravens team whose secondary has been horrific this season. They're currently allowing 7.4 yards per pass attempt while ranking 29th in opponent dropback EPA and 23rd in opponent dropback success rate.
That's bad news for them considering they're now going to face one of the most potent pass attacks in the NFL in the Bengals, especially if they get a healthy Tee Higgins this week. Cincinnati's offense ranks fourth in dropback EPA and third in dropback success rate.
These two teams played in a 41-38 overtime shootout in Week 5 and I expect a similar result in the rematch on Thursday night, which is why I think there's plenty of value on the Bengals to win as +220 underdogs.
If Cincy’s offense can repeat its performance from earlier this season, Baltimore may be in trouble.
In a short week, an upset would certainly make things more interesting in the AFC North.
Final Score Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 28
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.