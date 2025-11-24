Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
A major AFC North matchup takes place on Thanksgiving night, as the Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to play Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who have won five games in a row after a 1-5 start.
Baltimore is now in first place in the division with the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Chicago Bears in Week 12, and it’s favored to win this game at home.
There’s a chance that Joe Burrow (toe) returns for this game, as he was listed as questionable ahead of Week 12 and practiced in full all week before missing the loss to the New England Patriots. Burrow had originally been targeting a potential Thanksgiving return once his practice window was opened by the team a couple weeks ago.
That would add a ton more intrigue to this matchup, and it would make it a lot tougher on the Ravens, who have not been great on offense even while winning a bunch of games in a row.
Baltimore and Cincy will play in two of the next three weeks, and both games will be huge for the Ravens’ division chances.
Here’s a look at the odds, betting trends, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 13 clash.
Bengals vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bengals +8.5 (-110)
- Ravens -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +360
- Ravens: -470
Total
- 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bengals vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
- Time: 8:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Bengals record: 3-8
- Ravens record: 6-5
Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- Baltimore is just 4-7 against the spread this season.
- Cincinnati is just 4-7 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-4 in Baltimore’s 11 games this season.
- The OVER is also 7-4 in the Bengals’ 11 games this season.
- The Ravens are just 2-4 against the spread at home.
- The Bengals are just 1-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- Cincy is just 3-5 against the spread as an underdog in 2025.
Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Joe Burrow – questionable
- Tee Higgins – questionable
- TBA
Ravens Injury Report
- TBA
Bengals vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch
Derrick Henry, Running Back, Ravens
Derrick Henry found the end zone twice in Week 12 against the New York Jets, and he’s really been solid over his last six games, rushing for at least 64 yards in all of them while scoring five times on the ground.
The Bengals entered Week 12 allowing 5.2 yards per carry, and Henry could be in line for a big day if the Ravens rely on the run with Jackson struggling a bit since returning from his hamstring injury.
Henry has been a bellcow for the Ravens, carrying the ball over 20 times against the Jets and registering at least 18 carries in each of his last six games. One of the best running backs of all time, Henry could be the deciding factor for the Ravens on Thanksgiving night.
Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
It’s early in the week, so it’s unclear if Burrow will play or not, but all signs from his practice work last week suggest that he should be ready to go on Thursday.
That would be an immediate boost to a Bengals offense that has been explosive in the 2025 season, especially with Joe Flacco under center. I wouldn't be shocked to see the Bengals score on a Baltimore defense that has struggled in the 2025 season against elite opponents – although it has looked better against a soft schedule since its bye week.
Meanwhile, the Bengals are an OVER machine (7-4 this season) because they can’t slow anyone down. Cincy has allowed the most points in the NFL (360), and it gave up over 20 points to the Patriots in Week 12 – the 10th game in a row the team allowed at least 26 points.
I expect the Ravens to run all over this defense, and this could be a get-right spot for Jackson, who has not looked like himself in recent games.
Pick: OVER 51.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
