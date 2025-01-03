Bengals vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18
The Cincinnati Bengals can keep their playoff hopes alive if they're able to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the Steelers will be able to either lock up the AFC North or the No. 5 seed in the opening round depending on the result of Browns vs. Ravens. That means a win is going to important for both teams in this standalone game so let's go ahead and place a few player prop bets.
Bengals vs. Steelers Player Prop Bets
- Jaylen Warren OVER 63.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115) via DraftKings
- Joe Burrow OVER 284.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Mike Gesicki Anytime Touchdown (+310) via FanDuel
Jaylen Warren OVER 63.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)
Jaylen Warren to go OVER 63.5 rushing and receiving yards is my No. 1 ranked player prop for Week 18:
Jaylen Warren has started to take over as the primary running back for the Steelers and it's resulted in some great production from him the past two weeks. He recorded 112 and 92 yards from scrimmage the past two weeks, serving as a weapon both on the ground and through the air.
Now he gets to face a Bengals defense that's 27th in opponent rush EPA and 29th in opponent rush success rate since Week 11. As long as he continues to get the majority of touches for the Steelers backfield, I think he crushes this number on Saturday night.
Joe Burrow OVER 284.5 Passing Yards (-114)
It's time to stop doubting Joe Burrow. With the Bengals' season on the line, I expect to bring his best against Pittsburgh on Sunday night. He leads the NFL in passing yards per game this season with 290.1 and he threw for 309 yards against the Steelers in their previous meeting.
The Steelers' defense ranks 15th in opponent dropback EPA and 22nd in opponent dropback success rate since Week 11. I'm going to continue to fade them on Saturday.
Mike Gesicki Anytime Touchdown (+310)
It might just be Mike Gesicki season. He saw 12 targets, hauling in 10 of them last week against the Browns and he hauled in five receptions in the Bengals' previous meeting against the Steelers. I expect Pittsburgh to do all they can to slow down the like of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins which should open things up for Gesicki.
I love the Bengals' tight end to score at north of 3-1 odds.
