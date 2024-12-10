Bengals vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Cincinnati Bengals' playoff hopes have a breath of life after their Week 14 win against the Dallas Cowboys. If they're able to win out an the Broncos go 1-3 in their final four games, the Bengals will find themselves in the playoffs.
That means their Week 15 game against the Titans is a must-win if they want to last another week. Tennessee has already been eliminated, but they're still playing hard to try to salvage some pride before the end of the 2024 campaign.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 15 AFC showdown.
Bengals vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bengals -5 (-110)
- Titans +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -205
- Browns +170
Total
- 48 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bengals vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Bengals record: 5-8
- Titans record: 3-10
Bengals vs. Titans Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Bengals' last six games
- Bengals are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Titans
- Bengals are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games
- Titans are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games
- Titans 0-6 ATS in their last six home games
- The UNDER is 8-0 in the Titans' last eight games vs. AFC North opponents
Bengals vs. Titans Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Sheldon Rankins, DT - Questionable
- Orlando Brown Jr., OT - Questionable
- Joe Bachie, LB - Questionable
- Charlies Jones, WR - Questionable
Titans Injury Report
- Leroy Watson IV, OT - Questionable
- Kenneth Murray Jr., LB - Questionable
- Jerome Baker, LB - Questionable
- Roger McCreary, CB - Questionable
- Will Levis, QB - Questionable
Bengals vs. Titans Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase: There's an argument to be made that Ja'Marr Chase is the most explosive player in the NFL right now, racking up 1,319 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns, which is eight more receiving touchdowns than the next closest receiver. If the Titans don't find a way to slow him down, the Bengals are going to run away with the win.
Tennessee Titans
Tony Pollard: Will Levis isn't the guy, so the Bengals would be smart to rely on Tony Pollard in this spot. He's averaging 4.4 yards per carry and he'll get to face one of the worst run defenses in the NFL in the Bengals.
Bengals vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Titans as underdogs.
The Bengals were lucky to win and cover against the Cowboys on Monday night and now they're on a short week against a Titans team that has been much better than their record shows this season. Tennessee will enter Week 15 ranking 18th in the league in Net Yards per Play at 0.0.
It's tough to lay points on the Bengals any week. Their defense has been atrocious, even allowing the Cowboys to gain 5.5 yards per play, meaning any slight hiccup by the offense and their opponent will be in a position to win late in the game. Since Week 8, the Bengals defense is last in the league in opponent EPA and it's not particularly close. The Titans defense is 18th in that time frame.
Pick: Titans +5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
