Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Packers vs. Eagles in NFL Week 1
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will treat us to a second straight night of football on Friday when the two teams play against each other in Brazil.
You can read our full betting preview for the game here, but in this article we're going to focus on touchdowns. Betting on anytime touchdown scorers is one of the best way to make prime time games that much more exciting to watch. If the player you bet on finds the end zone, your bet wins. It's just that easy.
Let's take a look at my three favorite touchdown scorers for Friday night.
Packers vs. Eagles Touchdown Bets
Odds below via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Jalen Hurts -105
- Jayden Reed +185
- Will Shipley +500
Jalen Hurts Touchdown
Let's play the hits for the opening week of the NFL. Jalen hurts to run for a touchdown has been one of the best and most consistent bets over the past two seasons, scoring 28 combined touchdowns in that time frame. The "Tush Push" has become a dominant play for them and I'd be surprised if we don't see it in a goalline situation again on Friday night.
Jayden Reed Touchdown
The Packers have a plethora of solid receivers with no real plan of which one is the main target. With that being said, there are two of them who are the clear red zone targets, Jayden Reed and Romero Doubs. They tied for the lead in touchdown receptions for the Packers last season with eight.
If that continues, Reed may just be the best betting option to score on Friday night.
Will Shipley Touchdown
My longshot bet to find the end zone on Friday night is Eagles rookie running back, Will Shipley. There have been plenty of great reports about Shipley coming out of the Eagles preseason and I expect him to take over the No. 2 job from Kenneth Gainwell as the season progresses.
Not only that, but Shipley is one of the most versatile weapons the Eagles have. He can score on the ground, through the air, and even in the return game. If he does end up being a weapon they use often and in several different ways, it won't be long before a 5-1 price won't be available for the rookie to score a touchdown. I'm going to invest in Shipley while the price is still right.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
